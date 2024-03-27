“Why are you telling me to come outside?” - Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed's interaction with stream sniper who gave them questionable shirts goes viral

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat joined hands to host an IRL stream for their ongoing streaming series called "The Kai N' Speed Show" on Rumble. Staying true to their streams together, their latest collaboration also had various viral moments. One such incident took place outside a Waffle House in Atlanta when they encountered a rather strange fan.

While going out of the store, they met with a young fan who strangely refused to enter the store and directed the two streamers to "come outside." He may have streamed-sniped the duo.

If the request wasn't weird enough, the fan then proceeded to present the streamers one shirt each, both with a questionable graphic on them. Reacting to the entire situation, a confused Kai said:

“Why are you telling me to come outside?”

Watch: IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat meet a strange fan outside Waffle store

At this point, it's pretty much known that whenever IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat end up together, some strange or comical moments almost always take place in the stream. This one was no different.

While about to step outside the Waffle House, the duo encountered a rather skittish fan, who was heard saying:

"Yo (Kai responds, 'What's good bro?' Can you come outside? I got clothes for you."

A confused kai responded:

"You got clothes for me? Alright, we are about to head out."

The fan continued:

"Let's do it inside."

He then stepped just outside the exit, pulling out a bag with a couple of X-rated T-shirts for the streamers before handing them out to the duo. He said:

"I was watching you on stream. I ain't gonna cap, I live around the corner."

IShowSpeed gets a questionable-looking t-shirt (Image via X/FearBuck)

He then left the store and dashed away in his car, leaving both streamers bemused at the strange interaction. Kai said:

"Ni**a is bugging bro. What a moment bro. I hate sh*t like that. F**k you mean, 'come outside' ni**a?"

This wasn't the only viral moment from their Rumble stream. They also visited a supermarket, during which an elderly woman confronted the duo after the streamers were goofing around with the shopping trolley.