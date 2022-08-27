Wild Rift patch 3.3c pre-notes: Teemo buffs, Camille nerfs, Corki adjustments, and more

League of Legends: Wild Rift patch 3.3c will receive a significant number of balance updates, where multiple champions will be hit with fixes and tweaks on their kit.

In a recent tweet, the official Wild Rift handle detailed all the tentative changes players can expect the upcoming update to bring in the next couple of weeks.

League of Legends: Wild Rift @wildrift Here's a "First Look" at the balance changes for patch 3.3c coming next Wednesday.



One of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the massive amount of adjustments that Corki will get to his kit. Almost all of his abilities will receive updates in the upcoming patch, as Riot Games will look to iron out some of his rough edges and make him a bit more balanced in the current Wild Rift meta.

Additionally, Teemo and Pantheon will receive many buffs and quality-of-life updates as the developers seek to make them have an easier time in the game.

On the other hand, Camille will be toned down considerably, and three of her abilities will receive a nerf in the upcoming Wild Rift patch.

Wild Rift patch 3.3c complete pre-notes

Before moving on to the pre-notes, it’s important to note here that the changes mentioned by the Wild Rift developers are tentative and may not reflect entirely in the official update.

They will first test the tweaks before finally shipping them in patch 3.3c, which is due in a few days.

1) Champion buffs

Fiora

Base Health per level: 105 → 115

Leona

(4) Solar Flare Stun Duration: 1.5s - 1.75s

Pantheon

(1) Comet Spear Mortal Will Empowered damage: 20 - 230 + 100% bonus Attack Damage - 30 - 240 + 110% bonus Attack Damage

(3) Aegis Assault Cooldown: 22/20/18/165 + 18/16/14/12s

Renekton

Base Health per level: 115 - 125

Teemo

(2) Move Quick Passive Movement speed: 10/15/20/25 15/20/25/30

(2) Move Quick Active Movement speed: 20/30/40/50 - 30/40/50/60

2) Champion nerfs

Camille

(2) Tactical Sweep Slow against enemy units: 80% for 2 seconds - 80% that decays over 2 seconds

(3) Hookshot Cooldown: 16/14/12/10 - 22 / 20 / 18 / 16s

(4) Hextech Ultimatum Cooldown: 80 / 70 / 60s - 90 / 80/ 70s

Jax

Base Attack Damage: 64 - 58

Kassadin

(1) Null Sphere Cooldown: 10 / 9 / 8 / 7s - 11 / 10 / 9 / 88

(1) Null Sphere Base damage: 80 / 145 / 210 / 275 - 70 / 135 / 200 / 265

Veigar

(3) Event Horizon Cooldown: 16 / 15 / 14 / 13s - 18 / 17 / 16 / 15s

3) Champion adjustments

Corki

(P) Hextech Munitions Package pickup duration: 1m - 45s

(2) Valkyrie Cooldown: 22 / 20 / 18 / 16s - 19 / 18 / 17 / 16s

(3) Gatling Gun Base damage: 16 / 24 / 32 / 40+20% bonus AD as physical damage - 16 / 24 / 32 / 40+20% bonus AD as magic damage - 16 / 24 / 32 / 40+20% bonus AD as magic damage

(3) Gatling Gun Resists reduction: 8 / 12 / 16 / 20 - 10 / 15 / 20 / 25

(3) Gatling Gun Resists reduction per tick: 0.5 / 0.75 / 1 / 1.25 - 1 / 1.5 / 2 / 2.5

(4) Missile Barrage Recharge: 12 / 12 / 12s - 10 /9 / 8s

4) Item buffs

Navori Quickblade

Total cost: 3200g - 2900g

Passive Cooldown reduction upon landing a critical attack: 15% - 20%

Magnetron Enchantment

Total cost: 800g - 500g

5) Item nerfs

Gargoyle Enchantment

Base shield: 30% Max health - 20% Max health

Enhanced Shield ratio: 200% - 300%

Cooldown: 60s - 75s

Guardian Angel

Total cost: 3100g - 3400g

Patch 3.3c has no official release date, but it is expected to come out in a few days.

