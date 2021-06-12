Will Battlegrounds Mobile India be released on 18th June? Everything we know so far

The excitement surrounding the release of Battlegrounds Mobile India is growing with each passing day. Despite the pre-registration phase being in full swing, the developers are yet to announce a release date for the game.

Artworks and videos posted on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official social media handles have resulted in many fan theories related to the game's release.

One of the rumored release dates was June 10th, but players were thoroughly disappointed when the game wasn't released then.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's release date speculation

A new post on Battlegrounds Mobile India's social media handles has now sent players into a frenzy. In the post, the developers asked players to guess what is believed to be the release date of the game.

The image shared along with the post shows a measuring tool with numerical digits written on it. It wasn't long before fans speculated that Battlegrounds Mobile India would be released on June 18th.

The image below shows how fans came to this conclusion:

Comment on the post by one of the fan

A comment by another user on the Facebook post

Some PUBG Mobile influencers have also posted cryptic hints about Battlegrounds Mobile India's release date in the last few weeks. Here are some of the most prominent ones:

Ghatak

On May 25th, Ghatak teased his fans by saying that if one of his tweets got 20k likes, he would reveal hints about Battlegrounds Mobile India.

When the milestone was reached, the professional player posted this tweet:

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

Third week of June ❤️💪🏻✌🏻 — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) May 25, 2021

Maxtern

On May 27th, popular PUBG Mobile personality Maxtern, aka Sagar Thakur, simply tweeted a binary number followed by the word "enjoy."

When converted to a decimal format, this translates to 18062021, which players believe to be the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India - June 18th, 2021.

1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

Ocean Sharma

A few days ago, PUBG Mobile caster Ocean Sharma posted a cryptic tweet, asking his followers about the difference between the smallest emrip and its prime.

A prime number is only divisible by 1 and itself. Meanwhile, an emirp number is a prime number that results in a different prime number when the decimal digits are reversed.

Do you know about emrip? And the difference between an emrip and its prime?? (Smallest)



What is that number 🌝 — ocean (@lameboredghini) June 6, 2021

Since the smallest emirp number is 13, the prime number is 31. The difference between the two equals 18.

This further fuelled speculation that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released on June 13th.

Ultron

(At time stamp 3:04:27 to 3:04:35)

Hemanth Sethi, popularly known as Ultron, recently answered a fan question regarding the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India. He said on his livestream:

"As far as I know, Battlegrounds Mobile India might be released on the 16th or 18th."

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh