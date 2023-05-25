Will Lords of the Fallen have a multiplayer mode?

Lords of the Fallen is an action role-playing game (ARPG) that's set to go live sometime later this year. Although not much is known about the storyline, the developers have revealed some interesting details about the title. As seen in the gameplay trailer, players will have both melee weapons and magic at their disposal when in battle.

With the demand for multiplayer games rising, most RPGs come with an active multiplayer mode these days. The same holds true for the Lords of the Fallen as well.

Lords of the Fallen will have a dedicated PvP mode along with a co-op mode for PvE activities

Based on the information available on the game's Steam page, Lords of the Fallen will have both online PvP and online co-op modes. The description reads as follows:

"Experience the expansive, single player campaign alone, or invite a second player to join your adventure in uninterrupted, online co-op. But be warned - heroes from other realms can, and will invade."

This does raise a few questions though. The description clearly states that a second player will be able to join an existing adventure via an invite. So, players will no doubt be able to team up with their friends. However, what if they want to pair up with strangers through matchmaking? That will only be possible if there's a dedicated social space or if players have the ability to create a public session.

LORDS OF THE FALLEN @lotfgame



The darkness has been unveiled. Lords of the Fallen unleashes from its shackles, Friday 13th October.

The description also states that heroes from other realms can and will invade. This indicates that not only will players face threats from NPCs in the game, but other players will also be able to join their session and challenge them. However, we don't have any clarification yet as to how this mechanism will work.

The title will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, so cross-play and cross-progression should be available. It is confirmed that Lords of the Fallen will have a dedicated multiplayer mode, but we will find out more as the release date draws closer. The game is set to launch on October 12, 2023.

