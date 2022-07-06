Will there be a new single-player Battlefield game? New job listing hints at exciting project along with Halo co-creator

The narrative-based single-player content in the Battlefield games is not yet over, and the recent game might have galvanized the need for it. Some felt the step could backfire when EA went with multiplayer-only for Battlefield 2042.

It seems that the repercussions of the current game might have led to a change of plans at the head office. If a recent job listing is anything to go by, EA is shaping up for a new experience.

Battlefield games became the premier FPS franchise of EA with a series of games under their belt. The initial years were quite successful as the publishers focused all their attention on it.

Games like Battlefield 4 remain evergreen in the memory of the fans. Battlefield 2042 was the first game with no single-player content, and it went wrong. While all the information has not yet been revealed, the single-player content era will continue for at least one more game.

A new job listing hints at EA's plans to create a narrative-driven single-player Battlefield game

EA established a new studio in Seattle under Marcus Lehto's stewardship. As the art director, he is renowned for his work with the early Halo games, and there were early indications of what was to come.

When the studio was established a year ago, it was said to focus on story-driven games. This has all been confirmed by the new job listing, in which the work profile has been mentioned clearly:

"Reporting to the studio GM, you will manage the design team and design vision of a new Battlefield campaign. Your job is to orchestrate the mission design, narrative, game mechanics, and systems to create the highest quality experience possible. You foster relationships with creative, engineering, and production to create an inclusive design team."

The description further continues with the following words:

"Your job is to embrace the core tenets of the Battlefield franchise and make sure they are woven through all layers of a masterfully designed single player campaign. You will build the studio's design team and culture and build an amazing campaign from concept through release. You are also responsible for leading iteration of the product design based on feedback from peers, company partners, and team members while holding to the core vision."

It's quite clear from the description that EA Seattle will work on a brand new Battlefield game with an emphasis on a single-player campaign. There is already news of a new game in the making, and time will tell when it comes to fruition.

