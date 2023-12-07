"Wise words from a millionaire too paranoid to leave the house": Trainwreckstv poor-shaming LoL player leaves fans divided

While playing League of Legends alongside xQc, Trainwreckstv spilled a shockingly profane rant at a player who couldn’t even hear him. The insults spilled from the streamer’s mouth, which all began over a very trifling thing in the Champion Select screen. The victim of the streamer’s words likely couldn’t hear him, but thousands of others heard it as well. It led to a mixture of responses from both Reddit and xQc’s chat.

While xQc’s chat were amused by the ranting and raving, there were others on social media who found the behavior disgusting. Netizens joked about the situation and mocked Trainwreckstv for his behavior in the recent clip.

Trainwreckstv spills profanity-fueled rant after not getting Brand in League of Legends

In a recent stream with xQc, Trainwreckstv was playing League of Legends and, judging by his rant shortly into Champion Select, desperately wanted to play Brand. However, the first pick on the enemy team snatched the fire-wielding spellcaster, and the Kick co-founder was not pleased:

“Are you kidding? Like, f**k you. F**k you. You *inaudible* piece of s**t. Honestly, cancel me all you want. I’m so happy you have work tomorrow. I’m so happy you’re a broke little p**sy.”

He would continue to rant and rave while xQc sat in silence. Trainwreckstv would continue to poor-shame the unsuspecting League of Legends player, insulting them for being poor and insinuating they were probably a fan of his:

“You deserve it for being this little b**tch for picking my Brand. You dumb f**king piece of s**t. I hope your mother’s so f**king hot, so when you ask me for an autograph, I get to f**k her, when she wants my d**k. She’s ‘Oh Train, oh my God my son loves you’, and I’m like, Oh I you Mrs. Fan, you want this c**k? She’s like ‘Yes’.”

While xQc’s chat were mostly laughing about the event, a few viewers suggested he just dodge the match and try again instead of spending this effort ranting about it. The reaction on Reddit’s LiveStreamFails subReddit mostly mocked the Kick streamer.

For the most part, Redditors would mock the streamer for being a millionaire, talking about being canceled. Others highlighted his paranoia, with one Netizen comparing him to Vladimir Putin. A commenter also remarked how they hated people like this, with their only insult being to call someone poor.

A few Netizens found Trainwrecks' roasting to be comical, at the very least. (Image via Reddit)

This isn’t the first time Trainwreckstv has yelled at another person online, far from it. Others remember a time when the popular Kick streamer would roast someone in the online game Rust.

Finally, a few would joke about the “Mrs. Fan” comment, jokingly linking it to the streamer FanFan, or at least FanFan’s mother.

It wasn’t the first time Trainwreckstv has insulted or roasted another person for doing nothing of importance, and it likely will not be the last. However, the internet at least had a laugh about it, making light of the Kick streamer’s anger over not getting to play as Brand.