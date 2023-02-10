Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - System specifications revealed for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and more

The system requirements and specifications for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, an upcoming Soulslike game from Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo, have officially been revealed for every major platform. This includes PC, PS5, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, and Xbox One.

This article lists out all of the specifications for the console versions as well as the requirements for the PC edition in detail. Fortunately, the requirements for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty seem fairly standard for a 2023 video game.

While the console versions don't have any system requirements, the PC specifications are far lower than most modern-day titles such as Avalanche's Hogwarts Legacy. This essentially means that a greater number of players will be able to enjoy the title to the fullest.

PC requirements and console specifications for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

System requirements for PC

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 and Windows 11, 64-bit

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5-8400 or over

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3400G or over

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 1650 (VRAM 4 GB)

Graphics (AMD): Radeon RX 570 (VRAM 4 GB)

Storage: 60 GB

Sound Card: 16 bit Stereo, 48 Khz WAVE file can be played

DirectX: DirectX 12

Additional Notes: Based on an HDD, 720p, 30fps environment, and Graphics Settings set to "Best Performance."

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 and Windows 11, 64-bit

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7-8700 or over

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or over

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 2060 (VRAM 6 GB) or over

Graphics (AMD): Radeon RX 5700 XT (VRAM 8 GB) or over

Sound Card: 16 bit Stereo, 48 Khz WAVE file can be played

DirectX: DirectX 12

Additional Notes: Based on an HDD, 1080p, 60fps environment, and Graphcs Settings set to "Standard."

Console specifications

PlayStation 5

Target frame rate: 60 fps

Maximum output resolution: 3840×2160 (4K)

Mode Settings Resolution Mode Prioritizes High Resolution Performance Mode Prioritizes High Frame Rate

PlayStation 4 Pro

Target frame rate: 30fps

Maximum output resolution: 3840×2160（4K）

PlayStation 4

Target frame rate: 30fps

Maximum output resolution: 1920×1080

Xbox Series X

Target frame rate: 60fps

Maximum output resolution: 3840×2160（4K）

Mode Settings Resolution Mode Prioritizes High Resolution Performance Mode Prioritizes High Frame Rate

Xbox Series S

Target frame rate: 60fps

Maximum output resolution: 2560×1440

Mode Settings Resolution Mode Prioritizes High Resolution Performance Mode Prioritizes High Frame Rate

Xbox One X

Target frame rate: 30fps

Maximum output resolution: 3840×2160（4K）

Xbox One

Target frame rate: 30fps

Maximum output resolution: 1920×1080

Interestingly, there's some more relevant information, with the PC version of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty capable of providing players with an uncapped 120fps. Unfortunately, Nvidia's DLSS and Intel's XeSS won't be available from the start, but will be added later on after the official launch.

Lastly, it should be noted that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty won't be supported on Valve's Steam Deck. The upcoming action RPG is scheduled to be released on March 3, 2023. Later this month, on February 24, a demo version of the highly anticipated title will be dropped across all platforms. The Crouching Dragon Helmet reward will be made available to all players who participate in the game's beta version.

