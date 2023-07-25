World champions S2G Esports bids farewell to PUBG Mobile star RayZ

Following a dip in their performance in the recent six months, world champions S2G Esports has bid farewell to RayZ from their PUBG Mobile squad. The Turkish club signed him in June last year, and has since conquered two major events, including the Global Championship 2022.

Prior to the PMPL Turkey Fall Split, S2G Esports announced RayZ’s departure via their social media accounts. The organization stated (Translated from Turkish):

"Our PUBG MOBILE player Mehmet Akif "RayZ" Kastal, whose contract is still ongoing, is open to team offers. Thank you for your hard work and everything you add to our team."

RayZ gained worldwide attention after doing an insane 1 vs 4 clutch against China’s Four Angry Men (4AM) in the 2022 Global Championship. It was a crucial match for the squad in the event, and he carried his team there to success.

RayZ's PUBG Mobile journey with S2G Esports

The 24-year-old athlete has previously competed for many big teams such as Klas Digital Athletics, Besiktas, Fire Flux, and Futbolist. After joining S2G in mid-2022, he, along with his teammates, earned fourth in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022 Afterparty.

The star lineup, led by Hemisig, ensured the victory in the PMPL Turkey Fall 2022. Their overall performance in that tournament was good. The unit then achieved sixth spot in the European Championship Fall.

During the 2022 PMGC, S2G Esports played outstandingly from the start, ranking third in the Group Stage. After that, their consistent and spectacular gameplay in the Grand Finale made them the world champions. Sylas, RayZ, and other teammates showed fine teamwork throughout the event.

S2G Esports' downfall

The team could not carry their rhythm in the PMPL Turkey Spring Split as they ranked 13th there and failed to progress to the European Championship Spring. They took part in the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2023 Allstars but, yet again, couldn’t deliver a good result and came ninth in the overall scoreboard.

The Fall edition of the regional Pro League will take place in a few weeks. The club will try to regain its status and reach the 2023 PMGC, which is also scheduled to be held in their country, i.e., Turkey. S2G Esports currently has three acclaimed players, Sylas, Calse, and Hemisig. They have yet to reveal their fourth addition to the lineup for the upcoming PUBG Mobile tournaments.