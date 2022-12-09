World Esports Championship 2022 PUBG Mobile Grand Finals Day 2: Overall standings, overview, and more

Team Kazakhstan has dethroned Team Taipei from top position after performing exceptionally on Day 2 of the WEC PUBG Mobile Grand Finals. The squad moved up six places today and posted 130 points on the overall scoreboard.

Team Brunei remained in second with 125 points, maintaining their steady outings on Day 2 as well. They have won three out of 10-played matches so far. Team Taipei dropped to third place with 96 points as they only scored 34 points on Friday.

Team Saudi plundered 97 points and stood in fourth position, followed by Team Iraq. Team Turkey did not gain their momentum in their first 10 matches and held the ninth spot with 79 points. The roster of Fire Flux has been representing the country in the event.

Team Vietnam slipped to 12th place, while Team Pakistan slumped to 14th place. Both teams will now need to show some resistance tomorrow to earn a respectable place in the event.

WEC 2022 PUBG Mobile Grand Finals Day 2 match-wise performances

Match 6 - Erangel

Team Brunei claimed their third Chicken Dinner with 11 kills in the first game of Day 2 after defeating Team Saudi, who second the runner-up spot with 13 eliminations. Team Taipei's OneHuoXuan led his side to third place, while Kazakhstan added 15 points to their name.

Match 7 - Miramar

Team Brazil showed some terrific exploits in the second match played on the Miramar map, taking a 12-kill victory. Teams Brunei, Saudi and Kazakhstan also had a good match as they scored 19, 17, and 15 points, respectively. Team Pakistan and Morocco failed to secure any points.

WEC PUBG Mobile overall standings after Day 2 (Image via IESF)

Match 8 - Sanhok

Team Kazakhstan managed to earn their first Chicken Dinner with 11 eliminations after putting in a masterclass gameplay. Team Brunei's consistent run continued in this match as well, adding 18 points to their bag. Team Jordan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia plundered 13, 11, and 10 points, respectively.

Match 9 - Erangel

After failing in several matches, Team Indonesia finally registered their first win and boosted themselves in the ninth game of the WEC PUBG Mobile Finals. Team Iraq and South Korea grabbed 20 and 18 points to their names.

Match 10 - Miramar

After winning a huge 15-kill Chicken Dinner, Team Kazakhstan jumped to first place on the overall chart of the WEC PUBG Mobile Grand Finals. It was their second victory of the day, playing impressive gameplay throughout the five games today. Team Korea earned 21 points, while Team Sri Lanka and Iraq collected 14 points each.

