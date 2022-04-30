World War 3 public playtest update: When and how to play game for free

The Farm 51 is set to release a public stress test for World War 3. Known as the "Battlefield Killer," the game will hold its third public playtest after the ongoing closed beta for several months.

After a massive response from fans worldwide, the FPS community is eager to see this immersive experience getting rolled out publicly. According to the developers, World War 3 delivers:

"The authenticity of the modern combat experience."

The main focus of the game is on tactics and realism. With many modern weapons, vehicles, hyper-realistic graphics, and five real locations as maps, fans hope this title will finally live up to its Battlefield Killer name.

While it will still be available to users who bought the closed beta packs, The Farm 51 decided to launch their second public playtest of the game.

How to take part in Public Stress Test of World War 3

World War 3 will be available for players to download and play for free from April 30 at 19.00 CEST/18.00 BST/10.00 PDT/13.00 EDT until May 2 at 19.00 CEST/18.00 BST/10.00 PDT/13.00 EDT as part of a new Public Stress Test.

Gamers can earn a 50% extra XP boost if they play during the test.

Here is how to play the game:

They need to create a MY.GAMES account and sign in

Players can download the game for free from MY.GAMES, or if they have a Steam account, they need to request access to the Public Stress Test.

After receiving the access, users can download the game from both platforms for free.

Released on October 19, 2018, World War 3 was started as a replacement for Battlefieldesque games, which deliver large-scale battles and a massively multiplayer experience. However, with its release, the game was a disaster.

Those who bought it and the FPS-loving community keeping an update on the title saw a game-changing development when The Farm 51 took over.

When released, the game was buggier, and the maps, graphics, and sound design were also bad. Last year, The Farm 51 decided to re-release it with a massive rework.

World War 3 @ww3thegame



You can find more details here:



#WW3TheGame The World War 3 team made the difficult decision to postpone the free-to-play Open Beta launch of World War 3. A new release date will be announced in the near future.You can find more details here: worldwar3.com/news/30 The World War 3 team made the difficult decision to postpone the free-to-play Open Beta launch of World War 3. A new release date will be announced in the near future. You can find more details here: worldwar3.com/news/30#WW3TheGame https://t.co/9NeLQOVtu1

The developer has previously announced that the game will be free to play. It was supposed to be released on March 30, but gamers experienced lots of server issues in the last public test.

The Farm 51 is working pretty hard to fix all the issues in World War 3, and they paused the open beta for some time, saying:

"World War 3 has improved and changed for the better as a direct result of your cumulative playtime and feedback throughout the Closed Beta. That said, it's clear from recent open tests that we still have a bit of work to do before the game is technically ready to welcome a larger audience."

The game is all set to be released this year at any time.

So far, the community reaction has been astounding. Now time will tell if the game will live up to its potential.

Edited by Ravi Iyer