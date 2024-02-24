"Would love to have you on stream" - Sneako wants Kanye West to join him on stream, says he can't offer "millions"

Rumble streamer and content creator Nico "Sneako" has extended an invitation to pop star, rapper, and songwriter Kanye West to join his stream. It's worth noting that Sneako is currently working with Kanye's team, marking his second stint with the rapper's crew. In December 2023, he disclosed:

"I am back on the team. I am back working with Ye. Finally, a little over a year now. I am excited to announce that I will be joining the team in a couple of different capacities."

During his latest stream, Nico mentioned that he was one of the few streamers who supported the rapper during his controversial phase. As a result, he believes they could engage in a meaningful conversation during their stream. He said:

"Would love to have you on stream"

"I can't afford millions of dollars to pay you" - Sneako's message to Kanye West

Sneako is undeniably an influential streamer, boasting hundreds of thousands of followers. He recently disclosed that he has rejoined Kanye West's team after previously being let go in 2022.

The streamer further stated that he believes Rumble provides a great platform for him to engage in thoughtful conversation. He said:

"Ye, I think we can do a good livestream. I think this is the right place to do it. I'm the only streamer who has never turned his back on you, been with you since 'Ye 24.' I would've done it back then, I would do it now. I think it will be really interesting."

He added:

"I can't afford millions of dollars to pay you on stream, but I think we could have a good conversation and I think it makes a lot of sense. You can go to different websites, and a lot of them promote different things we may agree or disagree upon but I think we can have a great conversation."

Fans react to Sneako's invitation to Kanye West

The clip of Sneako's message to Kanye West was shared by one of the streamer's verified fan channels, which garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of them:

A lot of rappers have been collaborating with streamers recently. Both Kai Cenat and Adin Ross have teamed up with various rappers. Notably, Adin's stream with 21 Savage went viral after the rapper allegedly used marked cards to cheat in a game.