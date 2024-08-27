Wuthering Waves 1.3 leaks: New enemy and COST 4 Echo stats surface

The Wuthering Waves 1.3 closed beta is currently live, and several details about the upcoming contents have slipped through the testing phase. A few leaks have hinted at a new enemy that will potentially turn into a COST 4 Echo and fresh Phantom skins. Details regarding this particular Tacet Discord were brought to the community’s attention by Hakush.in, a reliable third party.

This article takes a closer look at the new enemy and its early stats.

Disclaimer: The information below is based on gameplay leaks from Wuthering Waves 1.3 closed beta and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Wuthering Waves 1.3 leaks hint at new enemy and COST 4 Echo stats

The Wuthering Waves 1.3 update is expected to introduce a brand-new enemy called "Fallacy of No Return" and Phantoms for the existing Tacet Discords bundled with the Black Shore map. Players should be able to convert the creatures into Echoes and use them for building characters.

Trending

The "Fallacy of No Return" is expected to consume the COST 4 Echo slot of Resonators. Listed below are Tacet Discord's stats according to Hakush.in:

Rarity : Calamity Class (COST 4)

: Calamity Class (COST 4) Sonata Effect : Rejuvenating Glow

: Rejuvenating Glow Combat Type : Spectro

: Spectro This enemy has a high resistance to Spectro and Aero DMG.

As specified, this COST 4 Echo will roll with Rejuvenating Glow, a Sonata Effect that increases the equipping character's healing potential and boosts the ATK of all party members.

Hence, Shorekeeper and Youhu should be able to use the "Fallacy of No Return" considering both of them will take on the support role in team compositions.

New Phantom enemies in version 1.3, according to leaks

The Phantom skins for Echoes in Wuthering Waves are basically cosmetics players can primarily acquire by defeating special Tacet Discords that spawn in fixed locations. If the leaks are true, Rovers should be able to hunt two new Phantoms for the following enemies in version 1.3:

Lumiscale Construct

Gulpuff

The Lumiscale Construct is a powerful COST 3 Tacet Discord exclusive to Mt. Firmament. On the other hand, the Gulpuff is a common class fish-like creature that is found near water bodies.

Follow Sportskeeda’s Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!