Wuthering Waves compensation for launch issues include 10 free pulls

Kuro Game’s open-world action RPG is off to a rocky start, which has prompted the developer to release a free 10-pull for all players as part of the Wuthering Waves compensation. The game has been plagued with technical and visual issues since its May 23, 2024 launch. Thankfully, the developers have already confirmed that they are working on bug fixes, which should be out soon.

Wuthering Waves compensation offers players a free 10-pull

Check your in-game mailbox to grab the free 10-pull (Image via Kuro Game)

This Wuthering Waves compensation is live as of the time of writing this article, and players can simply head to their in-game mailbox to claim the “Gaming Experience Issue Compensation” mail. The contents of this mail include 10x Lustrous Tide - which can be used on specific summon banners (such as the beginner summon).

Keep in mind that this mail will automatically expire 30 days from now, on June 23, 2024. As such, players should make haste in claiming the same.

This Wuthering Waves compensation is a response to reports of poor optimization, hard crashes, visual artifacts, and miscellaneous other glitches, which are mostly specific to Wuthering Waves on the Android platform.

While the free 10-pull is greatly appreciated and perhaps necessary to avoid a PR disaster, it is hoped that Kuro Game manages to find its footing and squash these bugs within the initial launch week. A general increase in polish would greatly benefit both players and the goodwill toward the developers, increasing the chances for Wuthering Waves to remain relevant.

Wuthering Waves was released worldwide on May 23, 2024, for PC, Android, and iOS. This open-world action-adventure RPG borrows many components from Hoyoverse’s Genshin Impact, while simultaneously adding a few changes of its own, such as improved combat and traversal mechanics.

