Wuthering Waves Shorekeeper gameplay, skills, and animations leak

The Wuthering Waves 1.3 closed beta is currently live, and it is the perfect opportunity for third-party sources to present early information about the upcoming characters. Apparently, Shorekeeper is one of the Resonators heading to the next update, so her gameplay leaks are now available online, thanks to credible names like Mero.

This article will analyze Shorekeeper’s leaked preview to discuss her potential abilities.

Disclaimer: The information below is based on gameplay leaks from Wuthering Waves 1.3 closed beta and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Wuthering Waves Shorekeeper gameplay and animation leaks explained

Shorekeeper is a highly anticipated 5-star character who will be released in the Wuthering Waves 1.3 update. Leaks online have claimed that she will be a healer from the Spectro element that wields a Rectifier in the battle. Based on the latest closed beta preview, she appears to be an agile Resonator with access to fluid combat animations.

Provided below is a breakdown of Shorekeeper’s gameplay from the ongoing closed beta test.

Basic ATK

Shorekeeper performs up to a total of four consecutive attacks dealing Spectro DMG. The animations for each of her actions are different, with the third hit creating a suction orb that will likely provide some crowd control during combat. It appears that she has decent AoE on her Basic Attack, which will be useful to fight against multiple enemies.

Resonance Skill

Shorekeeper's Resonance Skill has to be the most interesting aspect of her entire kit. The leaked preview shows that she can turn herself into a butterfly using this ability. She can potentially auto-target enemies and heal allies in the butterfly stance.

In addition, Shorekeeper can use the Resonance Skill to generate her Forte Circuit.

Resonance Liberation

Upon activating the Resonance Liberation, Shorekeeper summons a butterfly on her finger before activating a special field above her. According to the leaker, allies will be healed under the effect of this ability.

It is worth noting that Shorekeeper’s animations and abilities are subject to change in the closed beta unless Kuro Games confirms her kit.

Follow Sportskeeda’s Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

