Wuthering Waves 2.3 leaks showcase new Echo skins

In Wuthering Waves, phantom skin for echoes allows players to change the appearance of specific Tacet Discords. Players can either acquire them from shops or by defeating the special version of the entity. The recent closed beta leaks coming from credible sources like Sleep hint at multiple new Echo skins heading to version 2.3.

Ad

It seems Phantom Crownless, along with other Tacet Discord skins, will be obtainable. This article further explores the new Echo skin leaks from Wuthering Waves 2.3.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from the version 2.3 closed beta and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

New Echo skins in Wuthering Waves 2.3, leaked

Ad

Trending

The Wuthering Waves anniversary patch is expected to introduce three new Echo skins. Their previews were further shared by Sleep, a credible third-party source. Based on the images, here are the tacet discords that would receive the phantom skin in version 2.3:

Crownless (Overlord Class)

(Overlord Class) Chest Mimic (Common Class)

(Common Class) Nimbus Wraith (Common Class)

Players will certainly want to obtain the Crownless Phantom skin, given that Echo is preferably equipped in the main slot. The Tacet Discord cosmetic comes with a pair of crimson wings, which were available by default during the game’s pre-launch beta test. While it didn’t make it to the official release, phantom skin is a sure way to bring back authenticity, provided the leaks prove true.

Ad

How to use Phantom Echo skin

Equipping Phantom Echo skin (Image via Kuro Games)

The Phantom Echo skin in Wuthering Waves must be equipped in a way similar to changing the character outfits. Here are the detailed steps:

Ad

Equip the Echo on a character and open the Resonator’s profile.

Head to the Echo section and pick the one that has Phantom skin.

Click on the small icon with a monster’s face near the Equip/Remove option at the bottom of the screen.

Select the Phantom Skin and click on the apply button.

You can also select the “Effective on all Echoes” option before applying the skin. It will save you the hassle of manually changing the Tacet Discord appearance for every Resonator.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.