Wuthering Waves 2.5 banners leaked

By Akash Paul
Published Jun 29, 2025 06:47 GMT
Rover in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves 2.5 banner leaks explored (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.5 banner was recently leaked via Ranny, a renowned source from the community. The user vouched for the 5-star Resonator and their reruns, while the 4-stars are highly subject to change. On that note, Kuro Games had previously revealed Phrolova via a drip marketing campaign, confirming her debut in Version 2.5's playable roster.

It appears that she is the only new character heading to the update. This article takes a closer look at the WuWa 2.5 banner leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Wuthering Waves 2.5 banner characters, according to leaks

Version 2.5 Phase 1 Phrolova and Roccia, Phase 2 Cantarella via Ranny byu/Ofanaht inWutheringWavesLeaks
The Wuthering Waves 2.5 drip marketing campaign confirmed Phrolova’s arrival in the patch. She is a major antagonist in the story and will debut as a 5-star playable Resonator in the upcoming update. The banner for Version 2.5 will likely feature the following characters, based on the leaks from Ranny:

Phase 1

  • Phrolova (5-star)- Havoc, Rectifier user
  • Roccia (5-star)- Havoc,Gauntlet user
  • Lumi (4-star)- Electro, Boardblade user
  • Taoqi (4-star)- Havoc, Boardblade user
  • Yuanwu (4-star)- Electro, Gauntlet user
Phase 2

  • Cantarella (5-star)- Havoc, Rectifier user
  • Brant (5-star)- Fusion, Sword user
  • Danjin (4-star)- Havoc, Sword user
  • Mortefi (4-star)- Fusion, Pistol user
  • Yangyang (4-star)- Aero, Sword user

If the leaks prove true, players will likely want to get Phrolova and Cantarella in Patch 2.5. The latter is a highly sought-after support unit capable of healing allies and inflicting massive damage to targets. She could be a staple companion for Phrolov, being able to buff allies' Havoc DMG and launch coordinated attacks.

Rovers should start saving their resources now if they are planning to get them both. However, we advise waiting for an official confirmation from Kuro Games regarding the upcoming banner. The next livestream event will showcase Phrolova and further announce the characters for Patch 2.5.

Those summoning Lupa in the current patch should consider getting Brant in the next update, if he is featured on the banner. He is a strong sub-DPS and a healer for Fusion teams.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
