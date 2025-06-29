Wuthering Waves 2.5 banners leaked

The Wuthering Waves 2.5 banner was recently leaked via Ranny, a renowned source from the community. The user vouched for the 5-star Resonator and their reruns, while the 4-stars are highly subject to change. On that note, Kuro Games had previously revealed Phrolova via a drip marketing campaign, confirming her debut in Version 2.5's playable roster.

It appears that she is the only new character heading to the update. This article takes a closer look at the WuWa 2.5 banner leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are highly subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Wuthering Waves 2.5 banner characters, according to leaks

The Wuthering Waves 2.5 drip marketing campaign confirmed Phrolova’s arrival in the patch. She is a major antagonist in the story and will debut as a 5-star playable Resonator in the upcoming update. The banner for Version 2.5 will likely feature the following characters, based on the leaks from Ranny:

Phase 1

Phrolova (5-star) - Havoc, Rectifier user

- Havoc, Rectifier user Roccia (5-star) - Havoc,Gauntlet user

- Havoc,Gauntlet user Lumi (4-star) - Electro, Boardblade user

- Electro, Boardblade user Taoqi (4-star) - Havoc, Boardblade user

- Havoc, Boardblade user Yuanwu (4-star)- Electro, Gauntlet user

Phase 2

Cantarella (5-star) - Havoc, Rectifier user

- Havoc, Rectifier user Brant (5-star) - Fusion, Sword user

- Fusion, Sword user Danjin (4-star) - Havoc, Sword user

- Havoc, Sword user Mortefi (4-star) - Fusion, Pistol user

- Fusion, Pistol user Yangyang (4-star)- Aero, Sword user

If the leaks prove true, players will likely want to get Phrolova and Cantarella in Patch 2.5. The latter is a highly sought-after support unit capable of healing allies and inflicting massive damage to targets. She could be a staple companion for Phrolov, being able to buff allies' Havoc DMG and launch coordinated attacks.

Rovers should start saving their resources now if they are planning to get them both. However, we advise waiting for an official confirmation from Kuro Games regarding the upcoming banner. The next livestream event will showcase Phrolova and further announce the characters for Patch 2.5.

Those summoning Lupa in the current patch should consider getting Brant in the next update, if he is featured on the banner. He is a strong sub-DPS and a healer for Fusion teams.

