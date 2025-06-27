Wuthering Waves Phrolova combat and other animations leaked

Kuro Games has officially teased Phrolova via the Wuthering Waves 2.5 drip marketing campaign, confirming her upcoming debut in the roster of playable characters. This yet-unreleased 5-star Resonator’s gameplay was recently disclosed following the launch of the patch 2.5 closed beta. The unofficial preview comes in courtesy of JinhsiLeaks.

Thanks to the credible third-party source, fans got a glimpse at Phrolova’s supposed abilities in combat. This article will take a closer look at some of the latest WuWa leaks regarding her animations.

Note: This article is based on leaked information that may change with the final release version. Therefore, readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Phrolova’s combat and other animations in Wuthering Waves, according to leaks

The Wuthering Waves 2.5 drip marketing campaign only revealed Phrolova's attribute and weapon type. While the Resonator’s official kit remains unknown, her gameplay from the closed beta has surfaced online. The preview shared by JinhsiLeaks, in particular, shows most of Phrolova’s combat animations.

She could be seen wielding a Rectifier to unleash attacks from a distance. Her abilities have distinct animations and deal pure Havoc damage on targets. Based on the leaked footage, it seems Phrolova can rapidly hit targets in an AoE with her Basic Attacks, which also fuels her Fore Circuit.

By filling up the gauge, she can unleash either an enhanced version of her Basic Attack or her Resonance Skill. Both abilities seem to inflict multiple instances of damage in a short window.

Phrolova’s Resonance Liberation is certainly the most unique aspect of her kit. Based on the leaked footage, upon casting the ability, she has either a sad or smiling expression on her face, after which she levitates and enters a special stance.

In the Resonance Liberation state, she controls a puppet to deal damage to targets within a massive domain. Players can switch to other Resonators while Phrolova continues her onslaught.

