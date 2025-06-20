Wuthering Waves: Phrolova's attribute and weapon type revealed

Kuro Games has officially revealed Phrolova's attribute and the type of weapon she will use in Wuthering Waves. The upcoming 2.5 update will feature one of the Overseers of the antagonistic Fractsidus faction as a playable character, and she is set to bring her chaotic nature to the battlefield. She might debut during the first phase of the upcoming version of the game.

Let's take a look at everything we know about Phrolova's attribute and weapon type in Wuthering Waves.

Note: Certain aspects of this article are speculative.

Wuthering Waves reveals Phrolova's attribute and weapon type

Kuro Games recently announced that Phrolova will finally make her playable debut in Wuthering Waves in the upcoming 2.5 update. Now, the developers have shared what weapons she will use and what her attribute will be when she finally becomes available during the upcoming patch.

Attribute : Havoc

: Havoc Weapon Type: Rectifier

Phrolova is set to become part of the Havoc team and will likely be the next attacker using that attribute. Given that she is a limited 5-star character, and the only DPS character using Havoc, except the Rover, is Camellya, the overseer of the Fractsidus might become the next big on-field offensive damage dealer.

She might have floral patterns and other plant-based animations similar to what she has in her boss form, Hecate in Wuthering Waves. While Kuro Games is yet to reveal these details, we can expect that these will eventually be unveiled officially during the 2.5 reveal stream.

Version 2.5 will also probably feature one new Resonator, as Kuro Games has not announced anyone except one of the Overseers of the Fractsidus group yet. Although it can tease more characters later on, from the looks of it, there will be only one playable unit for the upcoming update. There might be an announcement of rerun banners of older resonators.

Also Read: Best Cartethyia Build

What to expect from version 2.5

Version 2.5 is set to go live on July 24, 2025, and will probably cover more of the main plot related to Septimont. There will be events, gameplay updates, and more features that will await us.

