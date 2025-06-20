Wuthering Waves: Phrolova's attribute and weapon type revealed

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Jun 20, 2025 08:30 GMT
Wuthering Waves Phrolova
Phrolova is an upcoming character (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games has officially revealed Phrolova's attribute and the type of weapon she will use in Wuthering Waves. The upcoming 2.5 update will feature one of the Overseers of the antagonistic Fractsidus faction as a playable character, and she is set to bring her chaotic nature to the battlefield. She might debut during the first phase of the upcoming version of the game.

Let's take a look at everything we know about Phrolova's attribute and weapon type in Wuthering Waves.

Note: Certain aspects of this article are speculative.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Wuthering Waves reveals Phrolova's attribute and weapon type

also-read-trending Trending

Kuro Games recently announced that Phrolova will finally make her playable debut in Wuthering Waves in the upcoming 2.5 update. Now, the developers have shared what weapons she will use and what her attribute will be when she finally becomes available during the upcoming patch.

  • Attribute: Havoc
  • Weapon Type: Rectifier

Phrolova is set to become part of the Havoc team and will likely be the next attacker using that attribute. Given that she is a limited 5-star character, and the only DPS character using Havoc, except the Rover, is Camellya, the overseer of the Fractsidus might become the next big on-field offensive damage dealer.

She might have floral patterns and other plant-based animations similar to what she has in her boss form, Hecate in Wuthering Waves. While Kuro Games is yet to reveal these details, we can expect that these will eventually be unveiled officially during the 2.5 reveal stream.

Version 2.5 will also probably feature one new Resonator, as Kuro Games has not announced anyone except one of the Overseers of the Fractsidus group yet. Although it can tease more characters later on, from the looks of it, there will be only one playable unit for the upcoming update. There might be an announcement of rerun banners of older resonators.

Also Read: Best Cartethyia Build

What to expect from version 2.5

Version 2.5 is set to go live on July 24, 2025, and will probably cover more of the main plot related to Septimont. There will be events, gameplay updates, and more features that will await us.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications