WWE 2K22 trailer leaked, possible reveal coming soon

Ahead of WWE’s Royal Rumble, a trailer has been leaked for the upcoming WWE 2K22 video game. The trailer will likely debut tonight during the Royal Rumble itself, but fans now have a clear picture of what awaits them in the franchise's next instalment.

Last year there was no WWE 2K game, thanks to the absolute disaster that was WWE 2K20, so there’s a lot of pressure on this game to succeed.

WWE 2K22 gameplay leaked ahead of the Royal Rumble

The WWE 2K22 trailer leaked on YouTube and found its way to Reddit this morning, showing in-game models, wrestling, and backstage action for the upcoming video game. Fans got an early look at several of the in-game moves, entrances, and combat in and out of the ring.

Who's that jumpin' out the sky? (Image via 2K Studios)

Some parts of this trailer looked better than others. Rey Mysterio’s entrance at the beginning looked stellar, while Sasha Banks, specifically her hair, did not look so great. It was good to see Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley throw down in a backstage brawl, as well as the Kevin Owens vs. Big E cage match.

WWE 2K21 was ultimately canceled because of the buggy mess that preceded it in WWE 2K20, about which fans did not hold back their criticism. The game was rushed to launch, resulting in a poorly-received title. The bugs and glitches were never-ending, from character models to in-game moves. That’s why this game needs to create a good impression on players.

WWE fans will likely see this trailer tonight during the Royal Rumble.

Redditors respond to WWE 2K22 trailer leak

Not long after the trailer leaked, Redditors immediately came to say what they thought of the upcoming WWE 2K22 game, and they did not hold back. While some fans felt it looked good, others were not too kind.

One comment said that while the screenshots looked gorgeous, the game itself wasn’t that great in motion, going by the trailer.

One user said that no matter how good the graphics, for him, gameplay was paramount, and pointed out how WWE 2K20 could not have been saved by better visuals.

One of the popular topics of discussion was screenshots versus the actual gameplay.

Another person said the trailer should show gameplay, or not show anything. They liked the graphics but did not care about realistic wrestling games.

The trailer does show moves being made on other wrestlers, but there’s no telling whether it is representative of the actual in-game engine or is merely pre-rendered video.

In less than two months' time, everyone will be able to find out how WWE 2K22 pans out. The game is officially set to be released on March 14, 2022 on all major platforms except Nintendo Switch.

