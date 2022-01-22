WWE's latest video game, WWE 2K22, is set to launch on March 11. It will be the first mainstream game from the franchise in two years.

As the launch date draws closer, fans are curious about the Superstars they can play in the game. The roster includes current stars like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Edge. It also contains various Legends like Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and The Undertaker.

Here is WWE 2K22 roster's confirmed list so far:

A-F G-O P-S T-Z AJ Styles

Akira Tozawa

Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss – Harley Quinn

Aliya

Andre the Giant

Angel

Angelo Dawkins

Apollo Crews

Asuka

Austin Theory

Baron Corbin

Batista

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Beth Phoenix

Bianca Belair

Big Boss Man

Big E

Bobby Lashley

Booker T

Bret Hart

Brie Bella

Brock Lesnar

Brutus Beefcake

Carmella

Carmelo Hayes

Cedric Alexander

Cesaro

Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair

Commander Azeez

Corporate Kane

Dakota Kai

Damien Priest

Dana Brooke

Dolph Ziggler

Dominik Mysterio

Doudrop

Drew Gulak

Drew McIntyre

Dusty Rhodes

Eddie Guerrero

Edge

Elias

Erik

Fabian Aichner

Finn Balor Gigi Dolin

Godfather

Goldberg

Hulk Hogan – Hulkster

Hulk Hogan – NWO

Humberto

Ilja Dragunov

Io Shirai

Ivar

Jayce Jayn

JBL

Jerry the King Lawler

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

Jinder Mahal

John Cena

John Morrison

Kane Masked

Kane Unmasked

Kay Lee Ray

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Lacey Evans

Lana

Lita

Liv Morgan

Mace

Madcap Moss

Mandy Rose

Marcel Barthel

Maryse

Meiko Satomura

Montez Ford

Naomi

Natalya

Nikki A.S.H

Nikki Bella

Noam Dar

Omos

Otis Paige

Papa Shango

Pete Dunne

Queen Zelina R-Truth

Randy Orton

Razor Ramon

Reggie

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Rick Boogs

Ricky Steamboat

Ricochet

Riddle

Robert Roode

Rocky Maivia

Roddy Piper

Roderick Strong

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey

Sami Zayn

Sasha Banks

Seth Rollins

Shayna Baszler

Shane McMahon

Shanky

Shawn Michaels

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shotzi

Sonya Deville

Stephanie McMahon

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stunning Steve Austin T-Bar

Tamina

Tegan Nox

The Miz

The Rock (Brahma Bull)

The Rock Silk Shirt

Titus O’Neill

Tommaso Ciampa

Trent Seven

Triple – H – Hunter Hearst Helmsley

Triple H – Outlaw

Triple H – The Game

Trish Stratus

Tyler Bate

Ultimate Warrior

Undertaker – ABA

Undertaker – Last Outlaw

Undertaker – Phenom

Undertaker – Western Mortician

Veer Mahan

Walter

Xavier Woods

Xia Li

The list has been obtained by keeping track of WWE's announcements and scanning sessions for the game.

Various stars like Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy were previously confirmed to appear in the game, but they were seemingly removed because of their release from the company.

Also, players won't be able to play legends like Ric Flair, Big Show, and Christian due to their departure from WWE.

Thankfully, players can play multiple versions of legendary stars like Kevin Nash, Hulk Hogan, Rey Mysterio, and The Undertaker.

What new modes will WWE 2K22 have?

2K22 is touted to be the most feature-filled game in the WWE 2K series. Along with the traditional modes, newer modes have been added to make the gameplay even better in terms of overall quality.

The MyGM Mode has been announced, where players can become the General Manager of a WWE Brand. Various interesting booking decisions can be made and players can compete with the rival brand for ratings.

The Career Mode is called MyRISE Mode in the upcoming game. Players can witness the journey of a Superstar starting as a rookie. All the ups and downs of the main character's career are showcased, ensuring quality gameplay.

The MyFACTION Mode is the latest addition to the game, where players can create a faction and enjoy the story of its eventual success. Acts like removing and recruiting new members are also possible.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse These visuals for WWE 2K22 are looking dope. Really hoping that this game lives up to the hype. These visuals for WWE 2K22 are looking dope. Really hoping that this game lives up to the hype. https://t.co/YtJwsZuGZh

Apart from the new modes, The Universe Mode is also set to return, which is a simulation of real-life WWE Television. Players can book matches, organize premium live events, set up rivalries, and much more.

More match types have been added, and there are significant improvements in the Career Suite too.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you excited to play WWE 2K22? Let us know in the comments section!

Could Paige return at this year's Royal Rumble? Learn more from our experts right here

Edited by Prem Deshpande