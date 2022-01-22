×
WWE 2K22 roster's confirmed list so far

The graphics of WWE 2K22 look amazing.
Jitesh Puri
ANALYST
Modified Jan 22, 2022 08:02 PM IST
WWE's latest video game, WWE 2K22, is set to launch on March 11. It will be the first mainstream game from the franchise in two years.

As the launch date draws closer, fans are curious about the Superstars they can play in the game. The roster includes current stars like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Edge. It also contains various Legends like Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and The Undertaker.

Here is WWE 2K22 roster's confirmed list so far:

  • AJ Styles
  • Akira Tozawa
  • Alexa Bliss
  • Alexa Bliss – Harley Quinn
  • Aliya
  • Andre the Giant
  • Angel
  • Angelo Dawkins
  • Apollo Crews
  • Asuka
  • Austin Theory
  • Baron Corbin
  • Batista
  • Bayley
  • Becky Lynch
  • Beth Phoenix
  • Bianca Belair
  • Big Boss Man
  • Big E
  • Bobby Lashley
  • Booker T
  • Bret Hart
  • Brie Bella
  • Brock Lesnar
  • Brutus Beefcake
  • Carmella
  • Carmelo Hayes
  • Cedric Alexander
  • Cesaro
  • Chad Gable
  • Charlotte Flair
  • Commander Azeez
  • Corporate Kane
  • Dakota Kai
  • Damien Priest
  • Dana Brooke
  • Dolph Ziggler
  • Dominik Mysterio
  • Doudrop
  • Drew Gulak
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Dusty Rhodes
  • Eddie Guerrero
  • Edge
  • Elias
  • Erik
  • Fabian Aichner
  • Finn Balor
  • Gigi Dolin
  • Godfather
  • Goldberg
  • Hulk Hogan – Hulkster
  • Hulk Hogan – NWO
  • Humberto
  • Ilja Dragunov
  • Io Shirai
  • Ivar
  • Jayce Jayn
  • JBL
  • Jerry the King Lawler
  • Jey Uso
  • Jimmy Uso
  • Jinder Mahal
  • John Cena
  • John Morrison
  • Kane Masked
  • Kane Unmasked
  • Kay Lee Ray
  • Kevin Owens
  • Kofi Kingston
  • Lacey Evans
  • Lana
  • Lita
  • Liv Morgan
  • Mace
  • Madcap Moss
  • Mandy Rose
  • Marcel Barthel
  • Maryse
  • Meiko Satomura
  • Montez Ford
  • Naomi
  • Natalya
  • Nikki A.S.H
  • Nikki Bella
  • Noam Dar
  • Omos
  • Otis
  • Paige
  • Papa Shango
  • Pete Dunne
  • Queen Zelina
  • R-Truth
  • Randy Orton
  • Razor Ramon
  • Reggie
  • Rey Mysterio
  • Rhea Ripley
  • Rick Boogs
  • Ricky Steamboat
  • Ricochet
  • Riddle
  • Robert Roode
  • Rocky Maivia
  • Roddy Piper
  • Roderick Strong
  • Roman Reigns
  • Ronda Rousey
  • Sami Zayn
  • Sasha Banks
  • Seth Rollins
  • Shayna Baszler
  • Shane McMahon
  • Shanky
  • Shawn Michaels
  • Sheamus
  • Shelton Benjamin
  • Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Shotzi
  • Sonya Deville
  • Stephanie McMahon
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin
  • Stunning Steve Austin
  • T-Bar
  • Tamina
  • Tegan Nox
  • The Miz
  • The Rock (Brahma Bull)
  • The Rock Silk Shirt
  • Titus O’Neill
  • Tommaso Ciampa
  • Trent Seven
  • Triple – H – Hunter Hearst Helmsley
  • Triple H – Outlaw
  • Triple H – The Game
  • Trish Stratus
  • Tyler Bate
  • Ultimate Warrior
  • Undertaker – ABA
  • Undertaker – Last Outlaw
  • Undertaker – Phenom
  • Undertaker – Western Mortician
  • Veer Mahan
  • Walter
  • Xavier Woods
  • Xia Li

The list has been obtained by keeping track of WWE's announcements and scanning sessions for the game.

Various stars like Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy were previously confirmed to appear in the game, but they were seemingly removed because of their release from the company.

Also, players won't be able to play legends like Ric Flair, Big Show, and Christian due to their departure from WWE.

Thankfully, players can play multiple versions of legendary stars like Kevin Nash, Hulk Hogan, Rey Mysterio, and The Undertaker.

What new modes will WWE 2K22 have?

Rey Mysterio on the cover of @WWE 2K22. As He should be. https://t.co/MkdNt7K14U

2K22 is touted to be the most feature-filled game in the WWE 2K series. Along with the traditional modes, newer modes have been added to make the gameplay even better in terms of overall quality.

The MyGM Mode has been announced, where players can become the General Manager of a WWE Brand. Various interesting booking decisions can be made and players can compete with the rival brand for ratings.

The Career Mode is called MyRISE Mode in the upcoming game. Players can witness the journey of a Superstar starting as a rookie. All the ups and downs of the main character's career are showcased, ensuring quality gameplay.

The MyFACTION Mode is the latest addition to the game, where players can create a faction and enjoy the story of its eventual success. Acts like removing and recruiting new members are also possible.

These visuals for WWE 2K22 are looking dope. Really hoping that this game lives up to the hype. https://t.co/YtJwsZuGZh

Apart from the new modes, The Universe Mode is also set to return, which is a simulation of real-life WWE Television. Players can book matches, organize premium live events, set up rivalries, and much more.

More match types have been added, and there are significant improvements in the Career Suite too.

Are you excited to play WWE 2K22? Let us know in the comments section!

