WWE 2K22 - Everything you need to know about the upcoming WWE video game

WWE 2K22 is the latest installment in WWE's video game franchise. The game will feature most superstars from the current roster as well as some legends from WWE history.

The game is scheduled for release on March 11, 2022. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The WWE Legend Rey Mysterio is set to be on the cover and fans can relive significant moments from The Ultimate Underdog's career in the 2K Showcase Mode.

Multiple versions of the game have been announced and the long-awaited GM Mode is finally back in WWE 2K22, now called the MyGM Mode. Players can choose a brand, book matches, rivalries, and compete against the rival brand as part of the game mode.

MyFACTION is an all-new mode which allows the players to form a faction and build its reputation. Players can collect, manage, and upgrade WWE Superstars in their stable.

The Universe Mode is a full-on simulation of real-life WWE Television. It allows players to form rivalries, decide PPV matches, and control brands.

The career mode of the game is called MyRISE, which captures the journey of a rookie performer to one of the greatest of all time.

The graphics, game engine, and the Creation Suite are said to be better than ever. 2K will be launching a WWE game for the first time in two years, promising the best gameplay in a 2K WWE game.

Models of multiple stars including Goldberg, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre have been redesigned to reflect their current persona.

Benefits of pre-ordering different versions of WWE 2K22

Fans can receive The Undertaker Immortal Pack including 3 additional Undertaker personas, 3 MyFACTION EVO Cards for Undertaker, and an Undertaker MyFACTION Logo Card if they pre-order the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle.

The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition, the Undertaker Immortal Pack, Starrcade ‘96 Rey Mysterio Pack, and Season Pass with dual-gen entitlement.

WWE 2K22 also has an nWo 4-Life Edition, which showcases the legendary faction on the cover. This version contains everything from the Deluxe Edition, and playable nWo Superstars, two arenas and the nWo Wolfpac Championship Belt.

Are you excited to play WWE 2K22? Let us know in the comments section!

