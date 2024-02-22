Xbox first-party game Hi-Fi Rush is officially coming to PS5: Release date, pre-order details, and more explored

Hi-Fi Rush, Bethesda Softworks' critically acclaimed rhythm beat 'em up game, is officially coming to the PlayStation 5 on March 19. The announcement was made on the developer's X handle, and PlayStation 5 users are looking forward to trying the game out. Hi-Fi Rush was released in early 2023 and has been hailed as an innovative and fun title with a heartfelt story and engaging gameplay.

Developed by Bethesda Softworks, the game is set in a dystopian future and follows the story of Chai, an upbeat and fun character thrust into fighting evil corporate forces. Utilizing the power of music, you will control Chai and immerse yourself in the tempo as you take on hordes of enemies. Easily one of Xbox's best-selling titles of 2023, this news comes as a huge surprise for PlayStation 5 users around the world.

How to pre-order Hi-Fi Rush on the PlayStation 5

Pre-orders for Hi-Fi Rush's PS5 version start on February 22. The price for this version of the game hasn't been officially released yet, but it shouldn't be too far off what's listed on the Xbox/Steam stores.

Hi-Fi Rush coming to the PlayStation 5 marks one of the rare instances where a first-party Xbox title has been officially ported to the PlayStation 5.

How did Xbox and PlayStation fans react

While some Xbox fans are fuming over the possibility of more Xbox first-party titles being ported to other consoles, a ton of PlayStation fans are rejoicing as they can now experience some great games on the revolutionary PlayStation 5 console. However, most of the discourse is centered around what this means for Xbox-exclusive titles.

For PlayStation 5 users, the game is going to be a spectacular experience. With engaging gameplay that keeps you on the edge of your seat and a fun plotline that has you rooting for the hero, there is a lot to appreciate here.

Gamers have taken to social media to celebrate the news as more users will now get to experience the critically acclaimed video game. While some fans have been staunchly against the idea of rival consoles getting first-party exclusives, this seems to be a big win for gaming overall. Hi-Fi Rush is a fantastic game that deserves all the plaudits it gets, and now, with more people playing it, the title will likely be receiving more praise in the coming months.

Hi-Fi Rush will be available to pre-order on the PlayStation store for PS5 users starting February 22. For more gaming news and updates, check out the articles linked below.

