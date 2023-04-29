XDefiant developer announcement hints at the nerf of Libertad faction when the game launches

XDefiant closed beta has ended with over one million players participating in the event. Fans are excited to see how the unique factions play out upon the title's launch. However, Ubisoft recently released a blog post on their official page that hints at an upcoming nerf for one of the most played factions during the closed beta, called the Libertad. They are the revolutionaries from the Caribbean nation in Far Cry 6, and are expert medics, as claimed by the developers, and can also be extremely helpful in battle.

While the reason for their nerf could serve XDefiant's playerbase well upon its launch, it is still unknown what changes the faction will receive. Ubisoft has mentioned a few crucial details regarding this on their official page, hinting at the needed changes for Libertad.

Libertad faction to receive possible nerfs with XDefiant's launch, says Ubisoft

Ubisoft's official developer announcement mentioned that Libertad was a faction that was often talked about by players while playing the closed beta. This is particularly true because the faction was extremely strong compared to the others present in the title.

While Echelon, Phantoms, Cleaners, and DedSec bring fairly powerful utilities to the table, Libertads can overpower that meta with their unique Medico Supremo and BioVida Boost abilities.

That being said, Ubisoft added that designers want to ensure that all factions in the game bring a balanced experience for all players. The latter section also hints at a possible buff towards the Cleaners faction, as the developers mentioned that the faction did not receive enough 'love' during the XDefiant closed beta.

This could be the perfect opportunity for Ubisoft to balance out the meta beforehand. With the title launching soon this year, gamers are extremely excited to see what XDefiant will bring to the table. The four factions are more fun to play when they are all balanced and offer a fair experience for all players.

Each faction's Ultra abilities grant an exceptional edge over the enemies. Especially on the medic side, the Libertads can boost their team and be extremely tough to deal with during intense situations. The hinted nerfs can very well be true as Ubisoft has mentioned that they are officially looking into the faction's balance rate before the game launches.

