"That was kind of f**ked" - xQc admits sniffing Pokimane's streaming chair was not the best idea

On October 3, 2022, Twitch powerhouse Felix "xQc" admitted that joking about sniffing Pokimane's streaming chair was "kind of f**ked" and implored viewers not to imitate his behavior.

Following the widespread backlash, the Canadian streamer admitted that it wasn't the best idea. Regretting his actions, the Twitch sensation noted:

"That was kind of f**ked."

For context, in late September, a clip of xQc sniffing Pokimane's empty streaming chair went viral, eliciting a plethora of backlash. In the clip, the online personality can be seen trying to sniff her chair through the camera, after being egged on by his live chat comments.

xQc urges viewers not to imitate him after sniffing Pokimane's chair during live broadcast

Following Pokimane's reaction to the clip, xQc provided his take on the matter during his most recent livestream. As per the streamer himself, he clearly regrets his actions and is extremely concerned about the kind of message it may send to viewers. He even urged his fans not to emulate that kind of behavior anywhere.

Talking about the negative effects it may have on the majority of spectators out there, and stating that this kind of behavior towards female creators is unacceptable, Felix noted:

“I looked off-stream at the sniffing chair joke… Guys, I take it back. That was kind of f**ked. It was pretty weird. I was on no sleep. I’m not going to lie to you chat, it was pretty weird. Don’t emulate that behavior, chat. It was kind of weird."

Continuing his train of thought, he further added:

"It was fine? Not really. Not really. I know pretty well, and it kind of passes, it’s me, but I get it’s a joke, but people don’t get that when they're watching. They want to emulate that kind of behavior. Don’t f**king do that.”

Social media reacts to the entire incident

As expected, the livestream moment was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms. On Reddit alone, the clip generated almost a thousand comments.

The majority of users criticized xQc for his inappropriate behavior, with a few labeling him a hypocrite for speaking against s*xual harassment a few days ago. They cited the recent incident as an outlier.

Comments on the clip also highlighted how creators, especially female streamers, have to go through a series of harassment and criticism from viewers and their peers.

Here's what fans had to say:

With xQc admitting his mistake, proceedings have certainly taken an interesting turn. While some viewers found his actions innocuous if not hilarious, it certainly didn't sit well with the majority of fans and followers out there.

