xQc announces he won't be covering AdrianahLee-OTK defamation lawsuit due to "multitude of reasons"

Popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" has announced he will not be covering Adrianah "AdrianahLee's" defamation lawsuit against Matthew "Mizkif", Maya Higa, and One True King (OTK). Yesterday, April 10, he came across a video by Henry Resilient (a YouTuber and attorney) regarding the lawsuit. xQc was quick to brush it aside, saying that he doesn't understand why anyone would make such content.

Today, he elaborated on why he prefers to stay out of the "drama." Although he did not go into specifics, he said:

"There is a multitude of reasons on why I'm not f**king on that drama"

Why is xQc distancing himself from latest AdrianahLee-Mizkif controversy?

In the past, xQc has reacted to several streamer controversies, including the Mizkif and Maya Higa sexual allegations cover-up controversy.

However, in the current case filed by AdrianahLee against Mizkif, Maya Higa, and OTK, the streamer has chosen to distance himself from the controversy. He has not commented on the lawsuit and has stated that he will not be covering the ongoing case on his stream. He stated

"I seen some of the comments like f**king, 'mald, that I'm not covering the whole thing, like, of Miz and sh*t,' don't do that man. Don't be that guy. It's just kinda odd."

(Timestamp: 02:41:45)

While not really going into the specifics, he touched on the nature of these reasons by saying:

"There is a multitude of reasons on why I'm not f**king on that "drama" which is not really a drama. Multitude. And all these reasons are pretty selfless. Some could be selfish, nuty a lot of them are selfless."

Here's what fans thought about the clip

The clip was quickly shared across the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some pointed out how xQc recognized that many skipped talking about his own divorce case with Adept:

Fans refer to the streamer's ongoing lawsuit with his former partner (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Some fans also gave their take on Henry Resilient, the online attorney who covered the lawsuit between the streamer and Adept. He has also given his take on the latest OTK controversy:

Redditors give their take on Henry (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Fans appear to have taken a liking towards xQc's non-engaging approach since the case is a sensitive issue for many:

Fans praise the streamer for his stance (Image via r/ivestreamFail Reddit)

As of now, there is no available public statement regarding the ongoing legal proceedings from any of the defendants in the case filed by AdrianahLee against Mizkif, Maya Higa, and OTK.

