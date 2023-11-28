xQc calls out YouTuber for criticizing Netflix showcasing a contestant's reaction to losing on Squid Game: The Challenge

Félix "xQc" criticized YouTuber David "Sir Meow" after the latter called out Netflix regarding its latest Squid Game spin-off, Squid Game: The Challenge. David was criticizing the entertainment platform for posting a clip from the show, showcasing contestant 299 after he lost one of the challenges and effectively the cash prize.

In response, Félix stated that the contestant had a "skill issue" and labeled the YouTuber a "sheltered, weak person":

"Skill issue, literally. POV: Sheltered, weak person realizes not everyone wins in a game show."

"Stop crying" - xQc goes off at YouTuber for criticizing Netflix's new show Squid Game: The Challenge

YouTuber and music artist David "Sir Meow" responded to a post by Netflix showcasing a distressed participant who had just failed a challenge and lost his chance to win the cash prize, captioning it as "one of the most dramatic reality show exits of all time."

David stated that, in the clip, the participant was "shutting down" on camera as he had lost the chance to win a "life changing amount of money."

However, Félix was not in agreement, replying that the viral post was from someone who "doesn't understand" that Netflix was not at fault. He reasoned that since contestants enter willingly into the competitions being held by the streaming giant, they know that they will be filmed:

"Skill issue, literally. POV: Sheltered, weak person realizes not everyone wins in a game show. 50k likes for a tweet from someone who doesn't understand contestants enter willingly, knowing they will be filmed. Netflix is not evil for this, stop crying"

Fans and xQc go back and forth

One netizen went ahead to call Félix's reply an "out of touch millionaire tweet," to which the streamer replied by labeling them a "common peasant":

Another user asked the streamer what had happened to him, to which Félix responded by questioning the absence of outrage at cable TV broadcasting athletes who do not qualify or lose while being paid close to nothing for their participation:

Further reactions from users in the comment section of the reply include:

