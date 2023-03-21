xQc claims problems on social media stem from "bad parents," says there should be a ban on being "dumb as f**k"

As the heated debate between Hasan "HasanAbi" and Tyler "Trainwreckstv" came to a close, Twitch star Felix "xQc" shared his thoughts on the current state of the internet and social media platforms.

During a political discussion on March 21, 2023, Felix mentioned his "slogan," in which he advocated for "bringing back" good parenting. He added that the majority of the problems on social media stemmed from "bad parents."

"Here's my slogan. Bring back good parenting. I think that most of our problems that we have these days, motherf**ker, okay? With social media and other things, is that, people are bad parents! They suck a** and they should not have children! There should be a ban on being dumb as f**k. Sorry, I said it, man. I said it."

"I don't know if you know the implications of what you're saying" - HasanAbi on xQc's take on the current age of the internet

After xQc expressed his thoughts on "bad parents," HasanAbi burst out laughing and wondered if the Quebec native was aware of the implications of his statements. He remarked:

"What you're describing is something that, you know, I don't know if you know the implications of what you're saying. Some other people made that argument as well. I'm sure you didn't mean it in that way. But, that is a conservative argument. You know?"

According to HasanAbi, xQc described eugenics:

"It's eugenics! What you're describing is eugenics! Like, 'Dumb people shouldn't have children.'"

xQc stated that he "100% agreed" and recalled watching some videos:

"Listen. People said; I agree with this 100%. Okay? Because, literally, I was thinking, okay? I saw some Sneako video and (unrecognizable), which were saying f**king disaster! Absolute oversight. Despicable, dog s**t trash, deviant, garbanzo! Right?"

Timestamp: 07:26:20

The conversation continued with the former Overwatch pro citing examples of shows produced by Netflix:

"And it made me think, right? If these people at Netflix produces shows where children are s*xualized and they are greenlit by these guys, for it to be published. Right? What are we to say about parents that let their children? Because children cannot make decisions, right? Only their guardian or legal guardian, right?"

xQc stated that parents and legal guardians of minors should not allow them to post questionable content on social media platforms such as TikTok:

"How come a lot of videos don't f**king say no about this? There's a crazy amount! Insane! Very ingrained in our culture for people that are under 18 to s*xualize themselves on the internet via social media and their posts on TikTok and other platforms. If their parents are their legal guardians and they greenlight and allow them to post such things, what is the difference between cuties and that, as a parent? What's the difference?!"

HasanAbi agreed with xQc's viewpoint. He did, however, claim that this particular conversation was "weird":

"I don't disagree with you. I think, it's like, I do think that's f**ked up. I think both are f**ked up. But... yeah, I mean, I don't know. I don't know where you want to go with that. I do think that children do spend a lot of time on social media. Which is weird for us to be having this conversation. Especially you. You're like, advocating to eliminate half of the f**king Juicers from their juice time. You know what I mean?"

Fans react to the streamer's take

The conversation was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the discussion thread garnered over 125 comments. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

xQc is a popular Twitch streamer, best known for playing a variety of games. He has been streaming on the platform since 2016 and has amassed over 11.6 million followers on his channel.

