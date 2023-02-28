xQc claims he "randomly" came to know that someone else has been using his credit card

On February 28, popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel streamed a session of Rocket League on his channel. Before getting into the game, he hosted a Just Chatting segment where he revealed that he had to deal with some "dumb s**t." The French-Canadian streamer shared that he had randomly discovered that someone was using his credit card without his knowledge and expressed his frustration and surprise at the situation.

xQc reveals that he saw a "bunch of charges" on his credit card and claims he doesn't know the source

xQc was four minutes into his livestream on February 28 when he mentioned seeing a "bunch of charges" on his credit card after checking his bank account. He stated:

"So I'm going to be leak something in the chat. I had to deal with some dumb s**t. Brother... just randomly... I had to purchase something. I had to return something to the store. So I login to my f***king bank account, or whatever, dude. And I have a bunch of f***king charges on my credit card. I don't know, from f***king nowhere!"

Timestamp: 00:03:50

The former Overwatch pro was taken aback by the situation and claimed that he had "no idea" how he was going to fix it:

"Just a bunch of s**t from f***king nowhere! Brother! Brother, hello?! Oh my god, brother! So I'm just confused. I was supposed to fix all this, and I had no idea. So I had to deal with this s**t. Just kind of annoying."

He concluded the conversation by assuring his audience that things would be fine:

"Chill, yo! Chill, yo! It's fine. I'm sure it'll be fine. Surely."

Fans react to the clip

The reaction thread about xQc revealing that someone had been secretly using his credit card went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, amassing over 180 fan reactions. Redditor u/classicanddy joked that someone was using the card to "pay a debt":

Another Redditor, u/sonarblips, claimed that the individual using Felix's credit card likely committed bank fraud if they made transactions over $1,000:

Meanwhile, one community member advised the streamer to contact the bank and inform them that the transactions were fraudulent:

Some of the more notable fan reactions were along these lines:

xQc is one of the most renowned personalities in the streaming industry and boasts over 11 million followers. He has been actively broadcasting on the platform since 2016 and has played 909 different games on his channel.

At the time of writing, xQc's top five most-played titles included Overwatch 2, Grand Theft Auto 5, Minecraft, Among Us, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

