xQc claims he will be soon done with his "adult responsibilities," says it has been "too much"

During a livestream on January 22, Twitch personality Felix "xQc" mentioned that he would soon be finished with his "adult responsibilities" and that he had been dealing with a lot of "annoying" things. However, he reassured his audience that everything would be okay before ending the stream.

xQc talks about his "adult responsibilities"

At the end of his January 22 livestream, xQc reflected on his life and reminisced about a time when he felt unencumbered by responsibilities. He stated:

"Anyway, what was I talking about we'll do? Yeah, I'm going to keep it a buck, chat. Guys, before, way back, seems like... everything was really like, nothing. Like, head free and just do whatever. Right? It's all fun and games. Right?"

The former Overwatch pro then mentioned that he had a lot of "adult responsibilities" to attend to and described the situation as "annoying":

"Lately, it's like, there's been like a bunch of like, adult responsibilities and just so much of it, that it's like... f**k man! Adult thing is trash, man. And it's just annoying, dude! You know? It's just really annoying!"

Timestamp: 14:00:20

The Twitch sensation added that he would soon be "out of the woods" with these responsibilities:

"S**t will be out of the woods soon. In terms of like, just everything. It just has been too much! You know?"

The discussion ended with him reassuring his viewers that everything would be fine:

"It'll be fine though! Okay, chat... bye!"

Fans react to the streamer's conversation

The YouTube comments section had a lot of fan reactions, with over 140 community members sharing their thoughts.

Many fans left supportive messages for the content creator, and one viewer commented on how great Felix's recent streams have been. Here are some of the most notable fan reactions:

xQc began his online career in 2016 and is currently one of the most recognizable figures in the streaming world. He has amassed over 11.5 million followers and was ranked the top English-speaking content creator at the time of writing.

Over the course of his career, the streamer has played 895 games on his channel, including Overwatch, Grand Theft Auto 5, Minecraft, Among Us, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

