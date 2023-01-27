xQc claps back after Sidemen member Zerkaa, claims he will beat the latter in a boxing match

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" fired back at fellow streamer Josh "Zerkaa" after the latter claimed that he would defeat the Canadian in a hypothetical boxing match.

Despite being the eldest member of the Sidemen, Zerkaa backed himself against a host of creators in a recent video of creating a tier list of creators he would be able to beat in boxing. He proceeded to place xQc in the first category, which was labeled as "EZ Clap," suggesting that he would defeat him without breaking any sweat.

The clip was shared by a fan on the Juicer's subreddit, which the latter reacted to in his recent stream by pointing at the Sidemen member's gray hair and saying he is a "fossil."

"The man is a fossil" - xQc hits out at Zerkaa for declaring an easy victory against him

Despite being associated with long-time friend JJ "KSI," Zerkaa has never put on the gloves in an actual fight.

In a recent YouTube video uploaded on January 27, the Sidemen member went on to categorize creators he could take on in a boxing ring. Much to xQc's dismay, the latter was placed in the easiest category.

Zerkaa explained:

"We've got xQc. It's just an easy clap. When it comes to sports, it feels like he's quite frail, you know? If it comes to skateboarding, I'm getting destroyed, if it comes to streaming, I'm getting destroyed, the guy is three thousand hours up, when it comes to boxing, it's done. It's on sight."

After the clip was shared to the Juicer's subreddit page, Felix responded by stating:

"Okay, aye, listen, I'm not gonna get mad about what he said, I get it he doesn't know me, he thinks he can fight me and he would win, okay, listen, your take on fighting almost immediately becomes void if half your f**king hair is gray."

He continued:

"Look, look, gray hair, gray, gray, gray. The man is a fossil. This guy is a fossil dude. His bones are falling apart, he's like sixty or some sh*t. Gray hair in the current year, are you good?"

Fans share their reaction to the clip

While a match-up between the two streamers may be an unlikely possibility, the Twitch community shared its reaction to the hypothetical situation. Here are some of them:

Fans back Zerkaa to win (Image via xQc Clips YouTube)

The Juicer was not the only streamer that Zerkaa argued a win against. YouTube streamers Ludwig and IShowSpeed were both placed in the 'I'd Probably Win' section. Fuslie was comically placed in the 'RIP Zerkaa' section alongside KSI and Jake Paul.

