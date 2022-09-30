"I'm Floyd Mayweather" - IShowSpeed predicts he would knock out KSI in a boxing match

IShowSpeed believes he can knock out KSI in a boxing match. The American streamer and YouTuber rose to fame after clips of him raging at games and imitating Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration went viral on TikTok and Instagram. The 17-year-old from Cincinnati is the fastest growing streamer/YouTuber and was recently in London for the Sidemen Charity Match.

YouTube group Sidemen, of which KSI is a member, held a football charity match on September 24 at Charlton Athletic's 'The Valley' stadium. 'Speed' flew from the United States to take part in the game and was one of the main attractions. Every other creator and YouTuber at the event seemingly wanted a picture with IShowSpeed or wanted to interview him.

In one such interview, he was asked who would win in a boxing fight between him and KSI. 'Speed' replied, saying:

"KSI is getting his a** whooped, like this is common knowledge right here."

The interviewer then asked him in what round he was going to beat KSI, as IShowSpeed tried to bite the mic. 'Speed' responded:

"Round 1 in the first 10 seconds, I'm Floyd Mayweather and he's Pablo Skywalkin [barks]."

'Speed' believes he can knock out KSI in 10 seconds of the very first round. However, it was very evident that the 17-year-old said it in a sarcastic manner as he barked and smiled at the interviewer before leaving.

KSI reacts to IShowSpeed's tackle on him 15 seconds into the Sidemen Charity Match

KSI reacted to the viral moment where IShowSpeed tackled him 15 seconds into the Sidemen Charity Match. Before the match, 'JJ' had tweeted out saying he was going to expose the likes of 'Speed', Theo Baker, and Noah Beck.

However, the 17-year-old made the Brit swallow his words. He came sprinting from the right wing and took 'JJ' out with a two-footed sliding tackle as the stadium erupted.

In a recent Reddit reaction video, the Brit reacted to the viral moment:

"Bro with that 15-second tackle bruv, I felt like I was playing against Stoke. Speed let me know what time it was."

He then spoke about 'Speed's' celebration:

"I get the ball, I'm ready to pass it to Simon, bang! And look at this mo********er, he's celebrating like it's the NFL."

After he made the tackle, 'Speed' began jumping around and celebrating the tackle like they do in the NFL, and KSI could not believe it. The American ended up scoring a goal and recreated the iconic 'Siu' celebration, only to realize he was offside.

