xQc comments on Andrew Tate's lung cancer diagnosis, says he doesn't align with people "celebrating" it

Popular Twitch streamer and content creator Felix "xQc" recently condemned the online trolling directed towards Andrew Tate, who has reportedly been diagnosed with lung cancer.

For context, a leaked CT scan report indicated that Andrew Tate may be suffering from lung cancer. It allegedly originated from King's College Hospital in Dubai and suggests that Tate had received treatment for a lesion in his upper right lung prior to his detention in Romania.

Despite disagreeing with Tate's controversial views and actions, xQc made it clear that he would not celebrate or mock a person's health struggles. He expressed his frustration with those who engage in such behavior, calling them "cringe."

What did xQc say about Andrew Tate's alleged health troubles?

It is no secret that xQc and Andrew Tate have had their fair share of clashes and disagreements in the past. However, the streamer made it clear in a recent livestream that he does not condone celebrating or mocking someone's health issues due to ideological differences.

According to Felix, it is "cringe" for people to take pleasure in others' misfortune, especially when it comes to health matters, solely due to disagreements. So, he staunchly refuses to partake in the online trolling.

"Celebrating somebody's health troubles/cancer is just not a thing I can align with. I've said this for Trump, for who the f**k, all the people I don't agree with. I don't give a f**k. It's something that I just don't do."

xQc continued:

"If you justify it to this person, at one point you're gonna end up being happy that somebody has cancer or diseases because they just don't agree with you. That's just cringe man. That's lame. That's an L take."

He also pointed out that Tate is currently involved in a complicated legal process.

"He's in a legal process that the public knows f**king nothing about. These things are incredibly complicated."

According to xQc, Andrew Tate may be facing serious charges but the full truth of the matter is not yet known to the public. Hence, he firmly believes nobody should be celebrating Tate's health issues.

Here's what the internet said

The matter was discussed in the popular LSF community on Reddit, with many expressing their opinions. Some remained skeptical about the authenticity of the cancer reports, believing that they may have been fabricated to gain sympathy from the public.

CT scan reports indicating Andrew Tate's alleged lung cancer diagnosis have been the topic of much discussion online. For more information on the content of Andrew Tate's reports, please click here.

