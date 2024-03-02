"I am suing but it will take months": xQc confirms he is taking legal action after his McLaren was sold

While talking to fellow livestreamers, Felix "xQc" revealed that he has initiated legal action after his car, a McLaren 720S Spider, was sold illegally. The Canadian content creator was in a Discord call with Adin Ross, YourRageGaming, and DK Akademiks when they started talking about how his former girlfriend Sam "Adept" had allegedly sold his car by violating the court order.

The news about the McLaren having been sold without his permission has become a hot topic of conversation among his fans, with some even suggesting that he should repurchase it. In the latest Kick stream, where YourRageGaming asked him about who got the money after it was sold, xQc confirmed he is suing after announcing that he did not see any of it:

"I don't know where the money is at, but it's not in my pocket I know that much. I am suing but it will take months."

"She is insane": xQc tells Adin Ross, YourRageGaming, and DJ Akademiks about Adept and his McLaren

Felix and Sam's rocky separation has been a constant specter above their streaming careers since the lawsuit about their breakup was initiated in September 2022. While there is a multitude of things about the case that have been discussed by fans and fellow creators, the McLaren 720S Spider has been a focal point of much contention.

xQc had revealed back when the legal shenanigans started that he was in the middle of getting back the car due to licensing issues. However, things have changed since then. Last week, the streamer stated that the car in question had been sold, even though all of his assets are currently frozen by a bank order.

On a more recent stream dated March 2, 2024, he was having a conversation about various topics with fellow Kick streamers when DJ Akademiks asked if he had bought the McLaren back:

"Did you re-buy your supercar brother, or no?"

xQc replied in the negative:

"Nope, it's gone."

After being asked more questions, the streamer expanded on his answer, claiming he would not be spending any more money on repurchasing the car:

"You heard about that? You heard that the car is gone? I am not buying that sh*t back, f**k no."

At this point, YourRageGaming was out of the loop, so xQc told him about Adept having supposedly sold the car:

"She decided to sell it. But she shouldn't... yeah, she is insane."

DJ Akademiks chimed in, noting the court order:

"Yeah the judge said, nobody should have touched it, and she sold that b*tch."

The clip has gone viral on the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Here are some of the general reactions from the viewers, with many calling out Adept:

Readers might be interested to know that Adept did go live a few days after the drama over the car started last week, and many viewers seem to believe that what she said on stream confirmed that she had sold the McLaren.