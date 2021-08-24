xQc & his ex-girlfriend Adept are back to living together again

A short clip from a recent xQc stream has surfaced where he can be seen and heard talking to a female, and fans think it is his ex-girlfriend Adept. If the rumors are correct, xQc and Adept are back to being in a live-in relationship again.

Just over a few weeks ago, popular Twitch variety streamer, xQc, had announced on Twitter that he and his former girlfriend, Adept, are no longer together. This sent the whole streaming community into a frenzy because even though they were constantly bickering, the two were definitely a fan favorite couple on the internet.

Following their split, Adept moved out of xQc's house. Both their fans thought this was the last straw, and the two might be done for good. However, during his latest stream, an unexpected guest showed up off camera and this gave a new ray of hope to xQc and Adept's relationship.

xQc and Adept might be back together again

xQc was recently reacting to airport videos, and he paused in between because someone called him from behind the camera. The voice was undoubtedly that of a female, and as he stepped out for a second, the chat burst out in excitement.

Everyone started spamming 'Sammy' in the chat as they thought it was Adept. Moments later, xQc came back in and started looking at the camera like nothing happened. However, he had to pause once again and had yet another chat with the mysterious female in the house.

It seems like the fans had guessed it right. A few moments later, xQc acted like he was high, but he hinted that the mysterious woman in his house is his ex-girlfriend Adept.

"Sammy is real...I'm back to normal."

Many reactions to the clip suggest that this isn't the first time Adept was at xQc's home after the breakup. In fact, they believe that she has been in his house for days, since xQc had been acting strange and muting the mic every time someone brought him food.

Some people also pointed out how they could hear xQc shouting in the background of Adept's streams.

If the two are back together again, it is certainly great news for their fans.

Also read: The xQc hate train is slowly growing in numbers, here is why

Edited by Allan Mathew