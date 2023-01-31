xQc gets a $10,000 donation, calls it his "top donation of all time"

Canadian Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" was left speechless after receiving a whopping $10K donation during his latest live stream (January 31).

It's fair to say that the former esports player is not short of capital. Regardless, the streamer was taken aback after receiving such a large donation.

Six hours and 21 minutes into his recent stream, the self-proclaimed Juicer received an eye-brow-raising $9,988 donation from a user named xqclele. After seeing the surprising amount, the Canadian native exclaimed:

"Wait, dude, I think that's my top donation of all time"

xQc taken aback at the sight of the massive donation, streaming community reacts

As stated earlier, xQc is no slouch when it comes to racking in money. With an estimated net worth of around $9 million, a $10K donation probably isn't a game changer for the streamer. Nonetheless, by his own admission, it was a remarkable amount since no one has topped that.

The donation was also accompanied by a short message. The donor sent a voice command:

"(walking) (plug_in) (alert) witch: naaahhhhhhhhhhhh (silence) (silence) (silence) (silence) witch: little brother"

(Timestamp: 06:21:22)

In response, xQc stated:

"Yo! Did this guy mistype? Wait, I'm pretty sure this is the top d of all time, is it not? Hold up, let me check. Bro, you're insane. How?"

He quickly checked his bank statement to see if it was an authentic donation or not. He said:

"Chat, this is insane. Dude, 10K dono? Wait, it is legit. It is legit. Wait, that is insane. It's kinda crazy, obviously, I'm gonna say thank you, but I honestly don't know what to tell. Dude, you're crazy."

He also double-checked the donation to see if it was sent from a company or an individual; however, the streamer refused to leak the donor's name due to Twitch's policy against doxxing.

The Twitch community reacts to the clip

The clip was quickly shared across the popular live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which, at the time of writing, had garnered over 50 comments. Here are some of the notable ones from under the post:

Some users jokingly commented that half of the money might head to Adept, xQc's former partner and alleged wife:

Some were critical of the fact that the donation was made to an individual who is conspicuously loaded:

Despite the 10K amount, it is not the highest amount donated to a streamer. The record was claimed by DrLupo, who received an astonishing donation of $1 million from Twitch itself during a charity live stream.

