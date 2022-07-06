“My short king” – xQc hilariously calls out Tyler1 live on stream

Felix "xQc" took to his stream to react to a recent video of bodybuilder and streamer Tyler "loltyler1" playing in a field with his friend. The 26-year-old engaged in a comical interaction with his viewers while reacting to Tyler1's July 4 celebratory upload on Twitch.

In a video uploaded on Monday, Tyler1 was seen playing catch and tag with his friends. Reacting to it, Felix was left stunned at the fantastic build of the American streamer.

xQc reacts to muscular build of Tyler1 on livestream

The Canadian Twitch streamer was seen giving comical reactions to Tyler1's physique upon discovering his July 4 upload on Twitch. The latter was seen playing with his friends, where he had to prevent the opponent from going past him and steal the flags stashed in their pockets.

The 27-year-old from Missouri easily defended his guard and managed to accomplish the game's objective.

Reacting to the entire clip in a recent stream, the 'Juicer' was left speechless at the sight of the American's muscular physique. The former esports player exclaimed:

"Jeez, man, he's kinda piped up. Jesus man! He's been getting pumped up lately, no? Jesus, man!"

He comically added:

"Bro, bro, bro. Look at that; it's a triangle. He cannot scratch his back or f***ing scratch his b***ty cheeks."

(Watch the full stream here. Timestamp: 30:03)

Responding to a viewer, the gamer funnily called out Tyler1 for his short and stout build compared to his own tall height:

"Tell him 'Tyler my short king' (laughter)."

Fans react to comments

The internet has provided its comments since the comical reaction of the former Overwatch star at the sight of Tyler1's physique. Most fans believe the former would be a mismatch against the bodybuilder despite his height or reach advantage.

Some also mischievously commented that one of his Twitch friends, Forsen, would be offended if Felix called Tyler his 'king.' Here are some comments under the reaction video uploaded to the xQc clips channel:

Fans make fun of xQc for calling Tyler1 a short king (Image via xQc clips/YouTube)

The star streamer is among Twitch's most famous content creators, with over 10 million followers. He also has over 2 million subscribers on YouTube, where he uploads snippets and gameplays.

