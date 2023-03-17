xQc hits back at those saying that Twitch is "out of touch," claims that streamers don't give feedback when asked

On March 17, 2023, Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" provided his take on the recent announcement of Dan Clancy being appointed as the new CEO of Twitch.

At one point during the broadcast, Felix reacted to a tweet in which IRL streamer Jake "JakenBakeLIVE" met with Dan Clancy at TwitchCon and claimed that the latter was someone who was "out of touch." The French-Canadian icon commented on the statement and hit back at those who expressed the sentiment.

According to xQc, the situation existed on the livestreaming platform because content creators did not provide the necessary feedback. He went on to say that "nobody says s**t" and "nobody shows up" when Twitch asks streamers for their input.

He recalled Twitch executives and board members interacting with prominent personalities at TwitchCon and asking for their opinions on the platform. xQc stated:

"When someone needed feedback, people didn't say s**t! Nobody, dude, out of everybody, that could give feedback, it was, like, me, Tyler1, and some other guys talking, asking questions. And they kept asking, 'Yo, guys, any questions?' Nobody said s**t! Okay?"

xQc claims "Twitch is out of touch" because content creators don't give appropriate feedback

At the 16-minute mark of his broadcast on March 17, xQc reacted to a tweet in which JakenBakeLIVE said that he "felt depressed" after meeting Dan Clancy. He also stated that he did not feel confident about staying on a platform run by "someone who is that out of touch."

Upon hearing this, the former Overwatch pro commented:

"You know what? F**k it! You know what? I'm not making drama, dude. I'm about to throw him under the bus. F**k it! Okay? You know what people like to do? Okay? I'm not saying Jake does that. Okay? People saying, 'People are out of touch,' right? People saying, 'Twitch is out of touch,' because it's easier to appreciate the choir, right? And get free chat approval. People are already mad at Twitch for a lot of things. Right?"

xQc claimed that Twitch being "out of touch" could be remedied by content creators providing feedback:

"What would fix this, if they're out of touch? It would be feedback from creators. Right? Every time that Twitch asks for feedback, gives meetings for feedback, they say, 'Yo, guys! We want you to give feedback. Talk to us.' Nobody says s**t! Nobody shows up! Nobody gets into these rooms. People don't attend. It's insane!"

The 27-year-old added that there was a "big meeting" at TwitchCon, wherein the platform's executives and board members requested feedback from content creators. xQc claimed that not everyone attended:

"There was a big meeting at Twitch, right? When it was TwitchCon. It was literally executive, board, like, plus top streamers. There was streamers of all kind and sizes. Other people were invited. Not everyone showed up. Much of people didn't show up."

The conversation continued with xQc slamming those who claimed Twitch was "out of touch":

"When it's time for them, for the streamers to actually stand up and do something, they don't do f**k all! So, all they want to do is, call a plane, one. And two, get approval to f**king... to complain. It's so s**t! Nah, I'm tired of this."

Fans react to the streamer's take

xQc's take was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the reaction thread amassed more than a dozen fan reactions. Here's what the streaming community had to say:

In addition to Felix, One True King (OTK) co-founder Zack "Asmongold" has also reacted to Dan Clancy's appointment as Twitch's new CEO. He revealed that he recently had dinner with the latter and claimed to have discussed "a lot of stuff" about Twitch.

