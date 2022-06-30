xQc hilariously kills his teammates in Escape From Tarkov and loses the round

In a 22-hour-long stream yesterday, Felix "xQc" mistakenly killed his own teammate in the game, Escape From Tarkov, which led to a hilarious live moment.

The Canadian native was seen streaming one of his day-long streams where he generally plays various games. Near the end of the stream, he joined his friends for a game of Escape From Tarkov. While fending off enemies in a building, the Canadian streamer shot and killed his own teammates, eventually failing to complete the Scav's objectives.

xQc doesn't realise he was shooting at his own teammate

Escape From Tarkov is a popular multiplayer first-person shooter title where players have to complete a given set of objectives and fend off other players in order to escape from the location. Matches are commonly called "raids" in the game, with the primary aim being to survive and escape the map. Players can choose to either play solo or in a group.

The popular Canadian streamer had joined the lobby with two friends before they were deployed to their chosen location on the map. As the game progressed, they eventually encountered an enemy group in a building. xQc then exited his hiding spot and began shooting at an in-game character that he believed was an enemy. However, in a hilarious turn of events, the person who was being shot turned out to be none other than his own teammate, Jesse. His confused friend started to scream:

"Did you just kill me? Who just killed me?"

Realizing what he had done, xQc meekly replied:

"Me..."

The hilarious sequence of friendly fire did not stop there as Felix then went on to shoot his other teammate, who was heard saying:

"Who shot me right there? That wasn't you, right?"

Referring to the fact that communication is extremely important in the realistic game, the visibly guilty, but frustrated xQc muttered:

"Bro, guys, guys, you need to talk, I'm just saying"

The distraught Jesse, who was eliminated by Felix first, exclaimed:

"I literally said I'm gonna kill this guy, okay I'm shooting 'Boom, Boom, Boom', runs upstairs, I die"

(Timestamp: 21:41:11)

To make matters even more comical, Felix ended up getting killed himself after running down the stairs and facing off with an enemy which led to their demise.

Fans were equally bemused at the sight of the sudden friendly fire

Fans gathered around to share their comments regarding the hilarious gameplay under the LSF (LivestreamFail) subreddit, with most of them discussing the important do's and don'ts of the game. Here's what they had to say:

xQc streams almost regularly on his Twitch channel, which boasts close to a whopping 11 million followers. His streams usually last from six to seven hours, with many going beyond twenty hours.

