xQc reacts to Walmart cashier mimicking Kanye West's Donda with barcode scanner

Several streamers like xQc are very active on the Just Chatting section on Twitch. Besides streaming various games on his channel, QQ is also very popular for his Just Chatting videos.

He usually uses that space to react to different things that he comes across on the internet, ranging from random videos to statements made by other streamers about different things.

In a rather hilarious recent Twitch clip, xQc can be seen reacting to a video of a Walmart cashier simply scanning various items using a barcode scanner.

However, upon closer notice, people can understand the real reason why the streamer is laughing uncontrollably, and frankly, his reaction is entirely justified.

xQc laughs uncontrollably at a Walmart cashier

The video seems pretty bizarre out of context, and several Redditors were unable to understand what left the French-Canadian streamer in splits:

"At first I was like what the heck is so funny? Has he finally gone mad? then your clip made me realize someone sampled the scanning sound to make a song."

Other viewers of the stream helped out their fellow fans to understand the joke.

xQc watched the video of a Walmart cashier scanning items using a barcode scanner with Kanye West's recent track, Donda, playing over the video. The beats in the song synchronized perfectly with the sound of a barcode scanner, which left the streamer laughing uncontrollably.

The audio did not appear in the Twitch clip uploaded by xQc later on, therefore viewers were confused as to what was funny about a Walmart cashier simply doing his job.

Many viewers also found the video extremely hilarious and said so in the comments as well:

"Holy s**t it actually lines up perfectly though"

"Its kanye, it probably literally is the sound of a cashier scanner"

"This is one of those things I'm going to randomly remember next week and start laughing, and everyone will be like, why you laughing dude?"

The Twitch clip left a lot of viewers confused, however, once the reason behind xQc's laughter was revealed, viewers found the synchronization hilarious as well.

Edited by R. Elahi