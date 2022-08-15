"It caught me off-guard" - xQc recounts encountering an Andrew Tate fan while on a date

Felix "xQc" recently revealed that he encountered an Andrew Tate fan while on a date with his former partner Sammy "Adept" in Quebec. Both Felix and Tate have been going against each other on social media in the last couple of months. The latter has quickly risen to become one of the most controversial figures on the internet.

Speaking about the strange meeting, xQc recounted that his first impression of the man was of a fan of the streamer. However, the latter ended up revealing to the Canadian creator that he was an Andrew Tate aficionado. The 26-year-old reacted by saying:

"It caught me off-guard."

xQc describes a strange interaction with an Andrew Tate fan

The Canadian streamer, who was joined by his former girlfriend Sammy, went to a restaurant to have dinner. While inside, the content creator met with a smiling guy who he assumed to be a fan. However, the latter soon revealed himself to be an avid fan of Andrew Tate. xQc explained:

"We were alone downstairs, and then some guy passes by and I see him smiling, I'm like 'oh god, he probably knows who I am.' And then we start ordering food and he comes in and...He's like 'aye yo, X man!'...I was like 'Wassup man,' and he says, 'hey man, how was it like talking to Andrew Tate?'..."

(Timestamp: 10:54)

Felix and the former professional kickboxer have met a couple of times already on Adin Ross' stream in July 2022. Their meetings were heated, with both men exchanging verbal blows at each other.

Felix continued:

"I'm like, 'I don't know it was special I guess'...I didn't know what to say..."

After revealing that the question had taken him aback, Felix said that he did click a picture with the guy even though he was a fan of his foe.

Fans react to the comical exchange between the two

Fans are often met with a comical moment or two whenever the former esports player recounts one of his strange stories or encounters. He has also reacted to Tate's videos of him on his livestreams. Here are some of the comments that were shared under the YouTube video:

Fans react to the strange conversation of the duo (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

It remains to be seen if the streamer will get on another stream with Andrew Tate in the future. Their debate on the previous two occasions had garnered a lot of attention and fans have been urging the two to feature on another podcast or stream.

