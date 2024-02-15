xQc refuses to react or comment on Twomad's shocking death, explains why

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has refused to react or comment on Muudea Sedik "Twomad's" shocking death. For those unaware, on February 14, 2024, numerous prominent content creators took to X to report that Twomad passed had away on February 13, 2024. YouTuber JabroneyTV shared a screenshot from the official website of the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner, writing:

"Some news sites are reporting that Twomad died last night. I just verified that he is listed on the Los Angeles County coroner's website as deceased. I don't even know what to say right now. He was somebody whose videos inspired me a lot when I first started my channel."

On February 15, 2024, xQc was browsing the r/LivestreamFail subreddit when he got to know about the fellow Canadian's demise. Following a few seconds of silence, the former Overwatch pro said that he would not be discussing the issue live on stream.

He stated:

"Yeah, I don't think I'll speak about that, to be honest."

xQc explained his decision:

"Guys, it's not because I want to... be a certain whatever. It's that, in general, people struggle with things, and based on what they struggle with, (they) do certain actions, and I'm not going to judge somebody's actions because of what they were going through. And make conclusions about that. And then, paint them as who they actually are in their legacy. I'm not going to do that."

"A very responsible way to handle the situation" - xQc garners praise for his explanation of why he won't be reacting to Twomad's death

xQc's clip in which he refused to comment on Twomad's death has received a lot of attention on YouTube. With over 340 netizens commenting, user @andreasaa200 wrote:

One community member shared their thoughts in xQc's Twitch chat, calling it "out of touch and horrible":

According to one fan, the French-Canadian internet personality provides "level-headed takes":

Meanwhile, @Guile_The_Exile wrote:

"I'm not a fan of xQc at all but gotta give credit where it's due. This is a very responsible way to handle the situation and very mature. Out of all the people, I didn't expect to see him react this way about this. Good on you."

Here are some more notable comments:

At the time of writing, Twomad's autopsy had reportedly been completed. However, the cause of his death remains unknown.