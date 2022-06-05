xQc’s attempt to clutch in Counter-Strike ends hilariously

xQc recently tried to clutch a game of Counter-Strike Global Offensive, but as is typical of the streamer, things didn't go as well as planned. What happens next is a hilarious series of events.

During his most recent livestream, the former Overwatch pro was seen going face-to-face with the enemy squad in CS: GO and it seemed like he was about to produce an insane clutch to save his partner in the game.

However, after an audacious attempt, xQc was brought back to reality in just a few seconds in the most hilarious way possible. Needless to say, it's one of the best Counter-Strike clips in memory and needs to be seen.

xQc hilariously squanders his chance to produce an extremely skilled play on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

xQc is known for his failed livestreams and clutch moments, which is precisely what fans got to witness during his recent Counter-Strike Global Offensive gameplay. During the game, xQc found himself in a sticky situation where he and his only teammate were almost face-to-face with the enemies.

With extremely good loot by his side, xQc went on to take down enemies like always. He initially tried to weaken the enemies with his molotov but failed hilariously as it bounced out of the window and flashed his own teammate. To which Jessie, his teammate, hilariously noted:

"Okay, I just got mollied. I think they mollied me. Where did your molly hit? "

Later on, just as expected, xQc was shot dead with a mere pistol in the most comical way possible. To which Jessie sarcastically pointed out:

"These guys know like right where I'm at."

Fans react to the hilarious clip

As expected, the insane CS: GO clip evoked a plethora of hilarious responses from viewers across the internet. Fans in the Reddit comment section felt like it was certainly the most hilarious clip on the internet. Some fans also mentioned that it might be scripted because of the perfect timing and commentary from Jessie.

Here are some of the most hilarious responses from viewers in this regard:

This isn't the first time xQc has tried hard to impress his viewers with his gameplay, only for it to end on a hilarious note. Back in December 2021, in a game of Escape from Tarkov, the streamer's attempt to deliver a proper play ended in comical fashion.

Despite getting warned by his teammates, the Twitch streamer went for it alone with only seven minutes remaining. The conclusion was less than ideal.

