Top 5 knife skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Knives in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive are practically a status symbol in the game. Most aren’t simple reskins but are entirely different in design, length, and color. Even the attack animation for each one can be wildly different.

They get to be so popular in CS: GO that players with rare knife skins can potentially sell them for hundreds of dollars. Not to mention possibly using them in esports.

Of course, some knife skins in CS: GO are more popular than others, whether it’s due to the design or rarity.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive — Top five knife skins

5) Falchion Knife - Damascus Steel

There is a popular saying that the Damascus Steel Falchion Knife fits into perfectly: less is more. The Falchion Knife on its own has a simple design with enough curves in the right place to prevent it from looking too ordinary. And the small ledge at the top of the knife’s handle is a nice touch.

Enter the Damascus Steel finish. Portions of the Falchion Knife’s handle and the knife blade itself looks like Damascus steel. The texture is from mixing two kinds of steel, giving it a warping effect.

4) Gut Knife - Lore

No, that isn’t a pickle with a knife shoved into its body. That’s the Gut Knife with the Lore finish. Most knife skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive color coordinate, but not the Lore Gut Knife. The Gut Knife alone looks like it would give anyone a bad day.

It’s the coloring that places it on this list. Who would’ve thought a golden knife with a green handle would look so good. The Celtic markings along the edge are a nice touch, too.

3) Stiletto Knife - Marble Fade

The Stiletto Knife with Fade looks cool enough with how the colors blend, but there’s something more striking about the Stiletto Knife with Marble Fade. Perhaps it’s because each color is represented, whereas the former blends the colors, and none get the spotlight.

It would be almost insulting to be knifed by Marble Fade in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Imagine a player defeating another with such a pretty blade, and a tiny one at that.

2) Shadow Daggers - Vanilla

What’s better than one knife? Two knives. The Shadow Daggers are precisely that: two small but deadly-looking knives with a black finish. What’s neat about the vanilla Shadow Daggers is how inconspicuous they appear.

The user holds them with two closed fists, at the ready, before springing to life. The most interesting aspect of the Shadow Daggers is how rare dual knives are in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

1) Karambit Knife - Case Hardened

Two reasons the Case Hardened Karambit Knife shows up here: the ludicrous story behind it and its design. The knife itself looks mean, like a blue-tinted raptor claw ready to tear players apart. And the all-black handle compliments it well, especially with the holes.

As for the history of the Case Hardened Karambit Knife, it once sold for over $100,000. Gamers in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive take their knife skins seriously.

