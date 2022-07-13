“That does not exist” – xQc tests and debunks a TikTok popsicle trend on stream

Felix "xQc" took to his Twitch stream to test out a popsicle trend making the rounds on TikTok. While viewing a random video on the platform, the 26-year-old Canadian streamer's curiosity was piqued and he decided to test the claims. His experiment proved to be unsuccessful as he debunked the trend.

Felix scrolled through his TikTok feed in a marathon stream uploaded on Sunday. He stumbled upon a clip demonstrating a frozen popsicle being broken in half. But Felix was quick to expose the claim. He said:

"That does not exist."

xQc shreds new TikTok trend

Felix is usually known for his long streams, lasting up to 20-22 hours. He generally divides his streams into several segments. Some of which can consist of him watching or reacting to YouTube or TikTok videos.

Among the videos he came across on TikTok, he saw a trick where a popsicle was broken in half. A suspicious xQc was not convinced. He looked doubtful about it right away, as he exclaimed:

"That does not exist. That is not a thing. That's not possible...it's impossible..."

The 26-year-old Twitch streamer then stormed out of the room and found a popsicle. He tried for a while to break the item in half. But he was unsuccessful. The best he could do was bend it a little.

Seeing that the trick was false, he wore a wide grin, knowing that he had successfully debunked the trend on TikTok. He added:

"Bro I went hard, I went hard!...it's frozen solid man!"

Fans share their thoughts

Many viewers commented that his technique was incorrect. Some also added that he experimented on a different popsicle. The following are some of the comments in the post:

