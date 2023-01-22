xQc urges Elon Musk to upgrade his verification, says his blue checkmark has "dramatically lost its value"

Twitch star Felix "xQc" took to Twitter to urge the social media platform's CEO, Elon Musk, to upgrade his profile's verification badge to a "shiny yellow" one.

The French-Canadian personality said that his current verification badge, the blue tick, had "dramatically lost its value" in the past couple of months. He stated:

"Hey @elonmusk. I'm 'Lil bro,' also the 'He don't know you,' guy and complete loser. My blue checkmark dramatically lost its value (-99%) in the last couple months. Would it be possible to upgrade to a shiny yellow one, please? I will continue providing no value to your service!"

"Same with me too, Elon" - Streamers and fans react to xQc asking Elon Musk to upgrade his verification badge

As expected, the 27-year-old streamer's update went viral on the social media platform, with some well-known personalities weighing in.

YouTube Gaming sensation Herschel "Guy," popularly known as "Dr DisRespect," jokingly compared himself to xQc, stating that he does not own "gold chains" but drives "multiple Lamborghinis" with gold interior stitching. He commented:

"Same with me too, Elon. I don't have gold chains like X (xQc), but I do drive multiple Lamborghinis with gold interior stitching on my headrests. Plus I'm 6'8" and athletic as hell."

Twitch streamer and former Overwatch professional, Damon "Apply" also provided his take, saying:

Apply @Apply @xQc @elonmusk i'm not important at all but me too thanks elon @xQc @elonmusk i'm not important at all but me too thanks elon 👍

According to Twitter user @Mike27356894, the yellow checkmark represents businesses and companies. They claimed that the identification was not intended for individuals, adding that xQc would have to register as a business:

Mike27356894 @mike27356894 @xQc @elonmusk That’s not how it works, silly. The yellow checkmark is for businesses and companies, not for individuals and personalities. You’d have to register yourself as a business, which only works in very, very specific instances. @xQc @elonmusk That’s not how it works, silly. The yellow checkmark is for businesses and companies, not for individuals and personalities. You’d have to register yourself as a business, which only works in very, very specific instances.

Another community member also added that the yellow checkmark was "only for businesses":

jacy @T34Rcommander @xQc . @elonmusk yellow checkmark is only for businesses lil bro @xQc @elonmusk yellow checkmark is only for businesses lil bro 💀.

Some of the more relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

The1NOnly @The1NOnlyPro @xQc @elonmusk @xqc I love how ur honest and true first time acc u being honest @elonmusk trust me he’s a cool guy he deserves it @xQc @elonmusk @xqc I love how ur honest and true first time acc u being honest 😼 @elonmusk trust me he’s a cool guy he deserves it

What is the yellow verification badge on Twitter?

Several changes have been made to Twitter's verification system since Elon Musk took over as CEO. He launched Twitter Blue, a contentious subscription service that provides users with a blue-colored verification mark and other benefits.

During a discussion with former Secretary of Labor, Robert Reich on November 25, 2022, Elon Musk provided details about the types of verification badges on Twitter. He stated:

"Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary."

Elon Musk @elonmusk @Cryptoking



Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates.



Painful, but necessary. @RBReich Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week.Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates.Painful, but necessary. @Cryptoking @RBReich Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week. Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary.

The two most popular types of verification badges on Twitter at the time of writing (Image via Sportskeeda)

At the time of writing, the blue badge denotes a "legacy verification," whereas the gold badge signifies an "official business" on the social media platform.

