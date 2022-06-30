"Has it gotten worse?" - xQc worried after noticing hairline on stream

xQc has always been conscious of his hairline. The Twitch megastar has been dominating the platform recently.

According to Twitch Metrics, the streamer is currently sitting atop the leaderboard as the number one most watched streamer in the overall category for the last month.

His hair has been a topic of discussion in his community for years. The Canadian's fans frequently tease him for having a "receding hairline."

Last November, he even got a hairdresser to come in and cut his hair on stream. It pulled in over 100k viewers, and a clip titled "Hair dresser confirms xqc is not balding" went viral.

On a podcast with fellow Twitch star Pokimane, the former Overwatch pro's hair was again discussed, and a hairline check between the two ensued.

xQc does hairline check on stream after chat calls it "wack"

The gamer was talking about bad dreams when the fan brought up the hair. The former was apparently having a looping nightmare where he would think that he had left the stream on and went to sleep. That is when a fan decided to call his hair "wack."

(Timestamp 01:37:54)

As he finished sharing his nightmare dream loop with the chat, the internet personality likened his stressful naptime to his current situation because he was out of content. That is when he read the comment about the hair:

"Check your hairline. It looks wack."

The streamer pushed back, defending his hair:

"Dude, it's not wack."

He then enlarged his face to cover most of the screen and held back his hair to check it via stream. After running his hands through his hair for some time, the online star concluded there was nothing wrong with the hairline. But he still asked chat for their opinion:

"I think it's; I think it's fine. Guys, guys, guys. Has it gotten worse or not? No joke, though, has it gotten worse?"

After touching his hair a bit more, he returned to checking for content on YouTube. Concluding that it was fine, the broadcaster said:

"It's fine, right? Yeah, that's what I thought. It's fine. Okay, um. What else is happening?"

Chat reacting to xQc's hair

Fans have always joked about his hairline and frequently chat, trying to scare him by saying he is balding. So when the content creator pulled his hair back and asked for their opinion, fans spammed similar jokes in the chat.

Some thought it looked fine:

Chat reacts to the hair (Image via xQc/Twitch)

Many commented under the clip that his hair was fine and he should not be worried. Some commenters talked from experience, calling the hair a "widow's peak."

Many thought the chat was dramatic, and if the 26-year-old is that concerned, with the amount of money he has, he could easily get a hair transplant.

YouTube thinks the hair is fine (Image via xQc clips/YouTube)

Commenters react to the clip (Image via xQc clips/YouTube)

It is pretty normal for people to obsess over their looks. For the Twitch superstar, it seems it might bother him a little more than others, considering the number of times he has shown concerns over going bald.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far