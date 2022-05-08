Watch: xQc gets a rude shock when he discovers how far back his hairline actually is

In a recent Felix “xQc” fan-made meme reaction video, the streamer received a pretty rude surprise with regard to his hairline. A two-part meme compared the streamer’s hair on his camera to his hair on Pokimane’s camera. He wasn't too pleased with how his hair looked on his camera and tried to prove the image was edited. This was when xQc pulled his hair up to check his hairline and was visibly shocked by what he saw.

(Clip begins at 0:48)

xQc’s hairline is farther back than he realized

xQc's hair had been a topic of discussion in his chat for a long period of time, so seeing the meme wasn’t surprising. However, Felix was adamant that the image of him was doctored.

“That is absolutely edited! I don’t know what the f**k that is! Guys, my hairline never went that far back!”

The streamer wanted to prove that he was right, saying over and over that the image was edited. So when his chat called for proof, xQc pulled his hair up to reveal his hairline. After a few seconds of staring at himself, the streamer’s face visibly changed to a look of surprise and slight disappointment.

“Oh my God! What’s happening today? I usually make a joke out of it, but today's kind of... guys, why is today so bad?”

While there is nothing wrong with the streamer's hair, his hairline was definitely not where he'd thought it was. It was proven on stream that the meme image was not edited or doctored in any way.

He soon moved on to other memes, but his fans had a lot to say about his hairline.

No mercy for the Juicer’s hairline in the comments section

Felix may be one of the most popular streamers in the world, but some of his fans are ruthless. They came up with jokes and memes and trolled the Juicer. It was all in good fun, though.

Felix's comments section came up with jokes about the streamer's hairline (Image via xQcOW/YouTube)

A reference to a popular Simpsons meme was made as well, as one user said they could see the moment his heart broke in two.

The streamer's face visibly changed when he pulled his hair back (Image via YouTube)

His fans kept at it non-stop, talking about the shocked look on his face and how sad he looked when reality hit him.

There was no mercy for Felix in his own comments section (Image via YouTube)

Of course, his audience trolled him, but that’s not an uncommon occurrence. It’s something that has been joked about in his streams for a long time now, and it’s not likely to stop anytime soon.

˗ˏˋmolly´ˎ˗ @x9cow everytime i go on xqc's reddit the top post is about his hairline everytime i go on xqc's reddit the top post is about his hairline https://t.co/iKISGGYnjx

Unfortunately, the streamer’s hairline was not where he wanted it to be. And while he played it off like it was just a bad hair day, the war between Felix’s fans and his hairline will likely rage on.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh