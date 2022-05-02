"We have the same bald spot!"- Pokimane and xQc discover they have the same hairline

Imane "Pokimane" and Felix "xQc" had their long-awaited podcast together. After bailing on the original date, and being over an hour late for the rescheduled one, xQc finally showed up.

During the podcast, he was asked what offended him, to which the chat responded that it was either his nose or his hairline. He denied that it offended him and displayed his hairline on stream. Poki noted that both of them have a similar bald spot near the right temple:

"Wait, we have the same bald spot!"

Pokimane and xQc share the same baldspot

Poki and xQc finally met up in person for their long anticipated podcast.

After Lengyel failed to show up the first time they were scheduled to meet up, he was once again nowhere to be found during their rescheduled podcast.

This time, Poki reached out to Adept, a fellow streamer and xQc's girlfriend, who said that he would be on his way but was running a bit late. He showed up an hour after they had originally been scheduled.

While the two of them were in the middle of the podcast, Poki asked what offended xQc. He stated that nothing really offended him, but the Twitch chat disagreed. They quipped that he gets irate when people talk about his hairline.

The streamer denied that claim, but Pokimane put it to the test.

"Hairline check."

xQc pulled his hair back, and Poki noticed that they both have similar hairlines. Specifically, she noted that they both have bald spots near their right temples. She revealed that she had the bald spot since she was a child. Meanwhile, xQc joked that she had a fade haircut. She laughed:

"I have a f****** fade!"

People do often make fun of xQc's hairline, making jokes that he is going bald. He once got a haircut on stream, where his hairdresser confirmed that he was not going bald. He explained that xQc had a healthy amount of hair density around his scalp and that the bald spots near his temples were caused by pulling his hair back.

He may be a bit more self-conscious of the bald spots than he let on in Poki's podcast, but he didn't give them the satisfaction of offending him at that moment.

With that being said, the chat was sure to mention it during the stream. Seemingly unfazed by the notion, xQc didn't have any trouble revealing his bald spot.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul