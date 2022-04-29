"If you pay for Turbo, I lose money": xQc hypes up Twitch Turbo even though he gets nothing from it

Felix “xQc” reacted to Ludwig talking about Twitch Turbo in a recent livestream. The streamer clarified that he loved Twitch Turbo, and even if it lost him money, he was going to talk about it. He said nobody uses it, but it’s a lifesaver.

His streaming viewers accused him of advertising the service, but xQc stated that he loses money when his audience uses Twitch Turbo instead of subscribing to him to go ad-free.

"If you pay for Turbo, I lose money."

xQc loves Twitch Turbo, hypes it up even if it loses him money

A video by Ludwig, “Twitch is killing their website,” caught xQc’s eye, so he watched it in a recent stream. In the video, Ludwig talked about Twitch Turbo, a feature the website offers. Twitch Turbo is a monthly subscription for the Amazon-owned platform that offers ad-free viewing across the platform.

That way, people don’t have to subscribe to a bunch of their favorite channels to remove ads. Though the streamer doesn’t see the ad, it is supposed to still count as being played for that user. xQc talked about how great Twitch Turbo is, even though apparently “nobody” uses it.

“Guy! Guys! I have Turbo! Okay, guys? I’m using it! Turbo’s a lifesaver! Nobody has Turbo. Nobody buys that s**t! I think Turbo is absolutely bussin’!”

Members of the chat were calling it a “#ad”, thinking the Juicer was deliberately trying to sell people on Twitch Turbo, but he confirmed that was certainly not the case.

“Guys! It’s not #ad! I get no money, if you pay for Turbo! I lose money! I’m telling you!”

Many did not relent, continuing to say it was an ad, but xQc ranted and raved about the service anyway. Though the Juicer said that if people are using it and watching his stream, he loses a chunk of revenue, he still thinks Twitch Turbo is worth using.

“By me telling you Turbo is good, f**k, I lose money! Don’t know what the f**k you’re talking about! I don’t get s**t from that! Okay? Turbo is good! I have Turbo! If you have Turbo? You’re scamming me! It’s good! Turbo’s good!”

Either way, xQc believes Twitch Turbo is an amazing service, and he uses it while also saying that it costs him money to admit it.

Reddit discusses merits of Turbo, TwitchMod, and other programs

Nobody likes watching ads on Twitch. They show up at the most inopportune moments and can really spoil hype moments in competitive online gaming. However, they’re often a necessity for monetization. Some see Twitch Turbo as just another scam, though.

Some Reddit users brought up Turbo as something that most streamers don’t want people to know about. Streamers undoubtedly want their fans to subscribe directly to them and keep more of the profit instead of using TwitchMod or something else.

But what does Reddit recommend to avoid ads on Twitch? There was a pretty heated discussion about whether to use TwitchMod, Xtra, or other programs. Some used a VPN, while others relied on their mobile devices’ built-in ad-blocking technology.

Many Twitch viewers watch multiple streamers regularly, and as a result, it can really start to add up when subbing to several of them at once, for months at a time. This leads users to find other ways to watch without suffering tons of ads. It's not a shock that streamers may not want to talk about Twitch Turbo, but xQc was unafraid to hype it up, even if it meant he lost money.

