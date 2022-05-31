XSET Nate reveals he slid into a girl’s DMs from the team's official account

XSET has been making news in almost every major esports scene ever since the organization was floated back in 2020. Their social media manager Nate has brought them back into the news today, albeit for very different reasons.

The 19-year-old accidentally ended up texting a girl from the team's official social media account, only to realize his mistake moments later. The streamer tweeted about the hilarious incident after clearing it out with the organization's management.

Read on to find out if this will affect Nate's position at XSET and how fans of the team are reacting to the same.

XSET Nate @nateschanker just slid into a girls dm w the XSET account on accident IM FKD LMAO just slid into a girls dm w the XSET account on accident IM FKD LMAO

XSET social media manager slides into a girl's DMs from the team's official account

Nate has been handling the organization's social media for more than a year now. As a Valorant streamer himself, he also acts as the "6th Man" for the org's Valorant roster. After revealing his mix-up, the streamer also hilariously appealed to other eSports organizations to hire him as he was scared he might lose his job.

XSET Nate @nateschanker highkey scared imma lose my job from this so if any orgs r wanting to sign me plz msg me highkey scared imma lose my job from this so if any orgs r wanting to sign me plz msg me

Social media management is a key part of every esports organization as much of their business model is dependent on revenue from sales of the lifestyle brand aspect of the organization.

Although the organization has not officially commented on any part of the incident, other well-placed sources in the esports community, like Full Squad Gaming co-founder Jake Lucky, have confirmed that there is nothing to worry about and Nate will continue at XSET.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky I am happy to report Nate will be keeping his job I am happy to report Nate will be keeping his job

Nate also promptly answered the most prominent query by people following the incident.

Many fans expressed surprise at the fact that the girl did not respond to getting a DM from a massive esports organization.

Goose @Goose_NA7 @nateschanker Gigachad move no way she says no you a whole ass multi million dollar org @nateschanker Gigachad move no way she says no you a whole ass multi million dollar org

Another question that fans are now pondering is what must have been the streamer's opening line. This speculation is only being fueled further by the Valorant streamer's unwillingness to reveal it.

XSET Cal, another social media handler for the same org, had a hilarious guess as to Nate's opening line. Other employees also chimed in with hilarious remarks.

XSET is an NA based esports and lifestyle brand with the vision of becoming "the world's most diverse, innovative, socially conscience Esports 'SET' ever assembled."

Despite being a relatively new entrant in the esports scene, they have well-known rosters in several games, including VALORANT, Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far